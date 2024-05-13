'She Wanted To Vote': Cancer Patient Arrives At Polling Booth On Stretcher

Shubhadra Devi had been severely unwell for a long time, said her son.

Shubhadra Devi has been battling cancer, but that wasn't a reason for her to skip voting. She had been surviving only on water for four days, but still wanted to cast their vote, her son Vijay Kumar Mishra said as he took her on a stretcher to the local school in Bihar's Darbhanga where a polling booth had been set up.

Visuals from the polling booth showed voters standing in a queue making way for the stretcher. They proceed towards the voting room with the stretcher after clearing formalities at the booth entry, showed a video.

Ms Devi, a resident of Chaugma village, had been severely unwell for a long time, but didn't want to miss her chance to vote, Mr Mishra reportedly said.

"My mother voted today while fulfilling her civic duty in the last moments of her life. She has been very ill for a long time and has been taking only a few drops of water for the last four days. When asked, she expressed her desire to vote," he said.