'Learn How To Talk': Employee Calls Out Boss's Toxic Traits In Last Email

Unrealistic goals, excessive workload and passive-aggressive behaviour are among the many factors that make a workplace environment toxic. And what came as a bold move against such culture and those who cause and further it, an employee's passionate email to her managers is viral on Reddit.

Screenshots of the email showed the employee's frustration because the managers were missing on the last day.

The email, with the subject line, “Daily target not achieved - as was busy writing the goodbye mail”, began with a greeting to the superiors. "Hope you both are well and good," before quickly taking a different tone, "Unfortunately, we didn't meet today as you are not here-strange, but I DID guess and expected this."

The employee then went on to voice her frustration with the managers' leadership styles, claiming that working with them was like "going through the 3rd class torture." The person, whose mail initials are BD, described the work environment as "HITLER'S RACE", calling managers' behaviour unethical and unprofessional.

“It was not at all pleasurable for me to work with you,” the email read.

The employee went on to detail specific instances of being mistreated – like being asked to "stay back after every team huddle-then shouting at me/mailing me/tagging me/nagging me-no stone left unturned."

The email detailed how the employee was addressed in team huddles as "those who are on their notice period" and subjected to rude and arrogant behaviour, with the managers talking to them “rudely/ arrogantly/ yelling-unprofessionally and unethically TU ye/TU vo/TU ase."

She also revealed that the management would “shout and yell” at the female employees. “Learn how to talk and address females at the workplace,” the email read, adding, it was “such an unhealthy/toxic/sick work environment.” She added, "Everyone knows this that - this wasn't your first time talking to a female employee this way - I witnessed."

The employee also claimed the management accused her of provoking and influencing people. Rebuking the claims, she said, “If I would have been a good influencer/have influenced someone or PROVOKING people on the floor, then I WOULD HAVE MADE SURE that you receive more resignations on your face.”

The email, however, also contained gratitude towards supportive colleagues. It suggested that the managers should learn from these examples of kindness and support.

The employee concluded that she had enough self-respect and “can't stand the humiliation and mental sickness at the workplace. I don't like sitting at the table where respect is not served.”