Jallikattu Held In Tamil Nadu Amid Tight Security, 15 Injured In 1st Round

According to organisers, 700 bulls and 350 tamers are participating in this event (File)

A Jallikattu event began at Kulathur Village in Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai district.

According to the organisers, 700 bulls and 350 tamers are participating in this event.

Police personnel were deployed in the village for security. In the first round of the event, 15 people were injured.

In Tamil Nadu, the year's first Jallikattu was held at Thatchankurichi village in Pudukkottai district on January 6, 2024. The bull-taming sport began at Avaniyapuram in Madurai district on January 15, followed by the event held at Palamedu in Madurai district on January 16, 2024.

Pointing out the risk of injury, both to the participants and the bull, the animal rights organisations called for a ban on the sport.

However, the Supreme Court, in May 2023, upheld the Tamil Nadu government's law allowing the bull-taming sport Jallikattu in the state.

The Tamil Nadu government had defended the event of Jallikattu, telling the top court that sporting events can also be cultural events and there is no cruelty on the bulls.

Jallikattu is an age-old event celebrated mostly in Tamil Nadu as part of Pongal celebrations.

In Jallikattu, a bull is released into a crowd of people, and participants in the event try to grab the large hump on the bull's back, attempting to bring the bull to a stop.

The history of Jallikattu dates back to 400-100 BCE, when the Ayars, an ethnic group in India, played it.

The name is coined from two words: Jalli (silver and gold coins) and Kattu (tied).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)