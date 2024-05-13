The best way to consume olive oil is to use it as a replacement for unhealthy fats

Olive oil is renowned for its numerous health benefits, many of which are attributed to its high content of monounsaturated fats and various bioactive compounds. In this article, we discuss a list of ways in which consuming olive oil can boost your overall health.

Here are 10 long-term health benefits of consuming olive oil:

1. Heart health

Olive oil is rich in monounsaturated fats, which can help reduce levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol and increase levels of HDL (good) cholesterol. This helps lower the risk of heart disease and stroke.

2. Reduced inflammation

Olive oil contains polyphenols, which have anti-inflammatory properties. These compounds help reduce inflammation in the body, which is linked to various chronic diseases, including heart disease, cancer, and arthritis.

3. Lower blood pressure

The monounsaturated fats in olive oil may help lower blood pressure by improving arterial function and reducing inflammation in blood vessels.

4. Improved cognitive function

Some studies suggest that the consumption of olive oil may help improve cognitive function and reduce the risk of cognitive decline in older adults. This is thought to be due to the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of olive oil.

5. Reduced risk of stroke

Due to its ability to lower blood pressure and reduce inflammation, olive oil consumption is associated with a reduced risk of stroke.

6. Cancer prevention

Olive oil contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that may help protect against certain types of cancer, including breast, colorectal, and prostate cancer. These compounds help neutralise free radicals and inhibit the growth of cancer cells.

7. Better digestive health

Olive oil is a natural source of monounsaturated fats, which can help lubricate the digestive tract and promote healthy bowel movements. It may also help reduce the risk of conditions like inflammatory bowel disease and ulcers.

8. Weight management

Despite being calorie-dense, olive oil has been associated with weight loss and weight management when consumed as part of a balanced diet. This may be due to its ability to increase feelings of fullness and reduce appetite.

9. Improved skin health

The antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds in olive oil may help protect the skin from oxidative stress and UV damage, reducing the signs of aging and promoting overall skin health.

10. Longevity

Some studies suggest that the Mediterranean diet, which is rich in olive oil, is associated with increased longevity and a reduced risk of age-related diseases. The combination of healthy fats, antioxidants, and other nutrients in olive oil may contribute to these benefits.

The best way to consume olive oil is to use it as a replacement for unhealthy fats like butter or margarine in cooking and baking. It can also be drizzled over salads, vegetables, or bread for added flavour and nutritional benefits. Extra virgin olive oil, in particular, is recommended for its higher content of antioxidants and other beneficial compounds. However, it's essential to use olive oil in moderation, as it is still high in calories.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.