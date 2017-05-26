Woman Couldn't Afford Her Commute To Work, Then Her Co-Workers Stepped In

"Family, that's family. That's what we do!" a co-worker can be heard saying in the video
At the Firestone Complete Auto Care in Columbia, USA, an entire team came together to help a co-worker out in a heartwarming incident. An employee of the store, Tia, could no longer afford the long commute to work and was going to quit her job. That's when her boss, Charlie Brown, and her colleagues decided to step in and raise money to help her with her finances. Together, they raised $1,300 (approximately Rs 83,000) for Tia, according to her co-worker Eric Amos's Facebook post.
"Family, that's family. That's what we do!" a co-worker can be heard saying in the video where an emotional Tia is presented with the money. Since being shared on May 23, the video has been viewed over 1.8 million times.
"This is so beautiful omg I'm lost for words," writes a commenter on the Facebook post. "I love stories like this wen (sic) we come together and help others. Thanks for sharing," says another.
Click for more trending news