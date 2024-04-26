Viral Video: Little Girl's Perfect Lion Roar Impresses The Internet

The video has garnered over 1 million views since it was uploaded on April 25th.

A video of a little girl imitating a lion's roar has gone viral on social media. The adorable child, Riley Kay Scott, has impressed viewers with her perfect execution of the powerful sound.

Riley's mother, Amy, shared the clip on a social media platform (formerly known as Twitter). In the video, Riley can be seen inhaling air and then exhaling it with a powerful roar that resembles that of a real lion. The caption alongside the video reads, expressing surprise at Riley's ability to produce such a realistic roar at such a young age.

Watch the video here:

The video has garnered over 1 million views since it was uploaded on April 25th. Many social media users commented on the video, with some remarking that mastering such a skill is easier for children than adults.

"I guess this is one of those things that, if you didn't learn it as a kid, you probably won't get it as an adult," commented a user.

"Children learn so fast and are able to do anything they set their minds to. That's why, as a parent, you should always let your child know that there's nothing they can't do in this world. So they don't grow up thinking things are beyond their reach," wrote another user.

"This video sent me to her TikTok, and I ended up spending an hour watching their videos. She is so bubbly and smart; her mom is so pretty; and her little sister's, "What's this?" Is the cutest in the whole world," commented a third user.