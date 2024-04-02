Bengaluru Man Seeks 'Refuge' In OYO Room To Beat The Heat, Company Reacts

OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal also reshared the post.

In recent weeks, India's startup capital Bengaluru has been grappling with several challenges, including scorching heat and water shortage. Amidst this, an individual took to X (formerly Twitter) to address the rising temperature in the city which is famous for its pleasant climate. The X user named Rishabh Srivastava humorously compared the situation in the IT hub to a shift from "chill" to "grill". He expressed that the heat in the city was so bad that he had to check into an OYO hotel. And as expected, Mr Srivastava's tweet caught the attention of the multinational hospitality chain, which took a jib at the city's weather.

"Looks like Bangalore weather decided to level up from chill to grill," wrote Rishabh Srivastava on X. He added that since he "can't survive without AC," he "checked into an OYO as a refugee".

Reacting to Mr Srivastava's post, OYO Rooms joined in the conversation. Reposting the X user's tweet, OYO Rooms wrote, "Bangalore, you had one job. But now, we're doing it".

Take a look below:

Bangalore, you had one job 🥲



but now we're doing it ✋ https://t.co/ZRCSiJuqv5 — OYO (@oyorooms) April 2, 2024

OYO's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ritesh Agarwal also supported the company's official account's stance and reshared the post.

Meanwhile, amid Bengaluru's rising temperature, earlier a video of a man handing out water bottles to traffic police officers had gone viral on social media. The video was shared by Shree Ram Bishnoi, a Bangalore City Police traffic warden, who said that the man does this regularly to help the constables in Hebbal amid the soaring heat.

Notably, Bengaluru experienced its highest maximum temperature for March in the past five years, reaching 36.4 degrees Celsius on Friday. On Sunday, the temperature crossed 40 degrees Celsius in Karnataka's Kalaburagi. People have already started experiencing heat wave conditions.

Amid this, Bengaluru is also grappling with a severe water crisis, with residents, schools, offices, and apartment complexes facing acute shortages. The IT city faces a water crisis exacerbated by depleting groundwater levels and drought in the Cauvery basin. Bengaluru needs 2,600-2,800 million litres of water daily, and the current supply is half of what's required.

