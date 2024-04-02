''Unsung Hero'': Bengaluru Man Distributes Water Bottles To Traffic Cops Amid Heatwave

Bengaluru is also grappling with a severe water crisis

A traffic police personnel's job is not easy as they have to brave the harsh weather, be it the sweltering heat or biting cold. However, commuters rarely acknowledge or thank them for their efforts. Recently, a man was seen giving water bottles to traffic police officers in Bengaluru in a video that is going viral.

The video was shared by Shree Ram Bishnoi, a Bangalore City Police traffic warden, who said that the man does this regularly to help the constables in Hebbal amid the soaring heat. In the video, the kind man can be seen going around the city in his scooty, delivering water bottles to on-duty traffic police officers who thank him in return.

''I don't know the name of this uncle driving an Activa but I know his job. It is his daily duty to give water to the traffic police personnel on duty. I salute him,'' the video was captioned on X.

The kind gesture won the hearts of internet users who called the man a ''hero'' and a ''protector of humanity.'' One user wrote, ''Random person giving away water bottles to traffic constables during this heat Unsung heroes of Bengaluru.''

Another commented, ''Wow. Such a noble act. Such small things go a long way. I do it whenever possible and encourage others to do it as well. What is the use of being born as human if we can't do even these small things.''

A third wrote, ''Huge respect. I just wish we could find him to gift him a proper helmet.'' A fourth said, ''These are the protectors of humanity, true Indians who have compassion, love and courage, and no evil can stop them. Jai Hind!''

Notably, Bengaluru experienced its highest maximum temperature for March in the past five years, reaching 36.4 degrees Celsius on Friday. On Sunday, the temperature crossed 40 degrees Celsius in Karnataka's Kalaburagi. People have already started experiencing heat wave conditions.

Amid this, Bengaluru is also grappling with a severe water crisis, with residents, schools, offices, and apartment complexes facing acute shortages. The IT city faces a water crisis exacerbated by depleting groundwater levels and drought in the Cauvery basin. Bengaluru needs 2,600-2,800 million litres of water daily, and the current supply is half of what's required.