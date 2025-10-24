Bengaluru Traffic Officer Slaps Cab Driver Over Parking Dispute, Sparks Debate

A shocking video has gone viral, showing a traffic police officer allegedly slapping a cab driver in Bengaluru, sparking widespread anger and calls for action on social media. This entire incident was recorded by a passerby in the camera.

According to the viral post, the incident took place near the Shell petrol station near RT Nagar flyover in the city. The post states that the cab driver had parked his car for a few minutes when a traffic policeman arrived and started shouting at him.

Soon after the situation escalated, and the officer allegedly slapped the driver in public and assaulted the driver.

The post mentioned, "A shocking incident has come to light from RT Nagar, near the flyover beside the Shell petrol station, where a viral video shows a traffic police officer allegedly assaulting an innocent cab driver over a minor parking issue. According to the video and the message written on it, the cab driver had parked his vehicle for just five minutes when the traffic cop suddenly began shouting and abusing him. Moments later, the officer allegedly slapped and manhandled the driver in full public view."

Bengaluru city police reacted to the post, tagging R T Nager Traffic BTP and DCP Traffic North, Bengaluru.

Watch video here:

Social Media Reaction

The video, which is being shared widely on X, shows the policeman in uniform arguing with the driver while the driver tries to control himself.

Many users expressed anger over the incident and demanded strict action against the officer. One X user wrote, "Remove these goons from police force."

Another noted, "Before moving out should pray GOD traffic cop not to stop."

