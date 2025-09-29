Bengaluru Man Makes Objectionable Remarks Against Woman Cop, Case Filed

Karnataka Police registered an FIR on Monday against a bike rider for making objectionable remarks on social media against a woman Traffic Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) in the Rajajinagar police station limits of Bengaluru. The FIR was filed following a complaint by PSI Parvathi against one Selvakumar, a bike rider.

According to police, PSI Parvathi was collecting fines at R R Circle for traffic violations by drivers in the Rajajinagar area. Selvakumar was riding a two-wheeler without a helmet and was also talking on the phone. After being stopped by the police, he allegedly argued with the traffic personnel and refused to pay the fine.

Selvakumar also recorded a video of the incident and uploaded it on social media later. He allegedly used objectionable language against PSI Parvathi and made vulgar comments about her. Following this incident, PSI Parvathi lodged a complaint at the Rajajinagar Police Station.

Police have taken up further investigation, and more details are awaited.

Recently, a Sub-Inspector and his team were assaulted during a surprise bar inspection on September 21. The SI Ravish. M., along with his staff members Siddappa Gowda and others, went to conduct a surprise inspection at a bar-cum-restaurant to check for illegal activities and violations, if any.

The accused, in an inebriated state, were enraged after being questioned by the police and snatched their mobile phones and assaulted them. They were booked under Sections 132, 121,and 352 of the BNS Act.

On December 29, 2024, the Karnataka Police arrested a man on charges of assaulting police personnel in Pandavapura police station in Mandya district. The, accused who was identified as Sagar, is the son of a former president of the Pandavapura Town Panchayat.

The video of Sagar initially being slapped by the police for getting into an altercation and later Sagar, assaulting the policeman has gone viral on social media. The accused was arrested later.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)