US Woman Hits Rs 41 Lakh Jackpot After Boyfriend's Lottery Ticket Advice

On April 24, she stopped by Maryland Lottery headquarters to claim her prize.

A woman from Maryland is celebrating a $50,000 (Rs 41,66977) Powerball win after her boyfriend convinced her to buy a lottery ticket. The lucky winner, nicknamed "Olney Winner" after her Maryland locality, purchased a $10 quick-pick ticket at Weis Markets in Laurel before the April 20th drawing. The ticket remained forgotten in her purse until Monday, when she discovered it and scanned it using the Maryland Lottery app.

According to a release by the Maryland lottery, she headed home and scratched off her instant tickets. Bren checked her ticket on the Maryland Lottery app a few times, and it confirmed what she thought-a top prize win worth $50,000.

"I screamed because I couldn't believe it," she said. "I shouted so loudly that I thought my neighbours could hear me. I was so happy because you never expect to win. I really just play for fun."

Although Bren Bren isn't sure how she will spend her money, she intends to invest more in her business by purchasing another truck.

For its role in selling the $50,000 top prize-winning scratch-off, Landover Hills Exxon at 6579 Annapolis Road also wins. The Prince Georges County gas station will receive a $500 bonus from the lottery.

This is not the only instance in the US where someone has won a huge amount. Last month, a mystery person in the US state of New Jersey won a whopping $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot. Lottery officials announced that a single ticket matched all six numbers drawn. It was the fifth-largest prize ever won by Mega Millions players, and for the first time this year, a ticket matched all the numbers needed to get the grand prize. The estimated jackpot was also the eighth-largest in US lottery history.