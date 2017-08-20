Viral Video Of 'Racist' Soap Dispenser Sparks Debate On Twitter

The video has collected over 2 lakh 'likes' and more than 1.4 lakh retweets so far.

If you have ever had a problem grasping the importance of diversity in tech and its impact on society, watch this video pic.twitter.com/ZJ1Je1C4NW - Chukwuemeka Afigbo (@nke_ise) August 16, 2017

A simple problem in a sensor of machine can't be a society problem, the people are crazy?! - Vitor (@vitorwy) August 16, 2017

Maybe if the company that designed this employed a single dark skinned person they'd have found this problem earlier. - kaitlmoo (@kaitlinsm) August 16, 2017

Looks like a lighting issue to me. An IR scanner doesnt "see" skin color. poorly lit bathroom fixtures dont work for me either sometimes - Iunno N Emoore (@noticeofpoop) August 16, 2017

*face palm* not about the scanner; its about not having a coding staff diverse & thoughtful enough to have one that recognizes DARKER color - Don Wil de Corona (@AfroDiasproduct) August 16, 2017

How does a faulty sensor in a machine compare to a palpable issue like diversity in Tech? Don't be naive please. This proves nothing - Bill Michael (@five_nine_dev) August 16, 2017

it happened with a face recognition software as well, some of these sensors don't pick up darker skin, poc at the company would help - sunshine (@thickplusfit) August 16, 2017

Clearly the soap dispenser needs to come clean about its racist outlook in life. - Boyce Franks (@TheCelticBongo) August 16, 2017

So many people justifying this and showcasing just how deeply embedded racism is. Y'all think it's a *just* a tech prob. PEOPLE CREATE TECH. - Marlo (@coldgirlfeverr) August 16, 2017

I've always wondered about this. I see so many POC women in the restroom struggling with hand dryers - Tina Griffin (@tmcgriffin) August 16, 2017

Do not look for racism where it is not ... it's all about the light sensor in the soap dispenser ... - Mister Twister (@0bivan) August 18, 2017

diversity issues aside, how does someone with really dirty hands get soap to clean them with? - Chris Puttick (@putt1ck) August 16, 2017