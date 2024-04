Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame actor Gurucharan Singh

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame actor Gurucharan Singh, who essayed the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the hugely popular Indian sitcom, has been missing for over four days.

The actor's father has now filed a complaint with the Delhi police about his missing son.

The father, in his complaint, said that his son left from Delhi for Mumbai on April 22. He added that his son never reached Mumbai.

An investigation is underway.