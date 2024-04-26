After PM Modi's High-Octane Bengal Rally, Trinamool's 'Fact-Check'

Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool vs PM Narendra Modi in Bengal

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's high-octane election campaign in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress has published a list of comments the Prime Minister made and "fact-checked" them.

Tearing into the ruling Trinamool Congress and the erstwhile Left Front government in the state for putting brakes on development, PM Modi said they wrecked the greatness, global image and the dignity of Bengal under their rule.

He said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's party is under the spotlight again over alleged irregularities in appointments for teaching posts after the Calcutta High Court recently cancelled over 25,000 recruitments in the state.

"There was a time when Bengal was the engine of the country's development and progress. Be it social reforms, scientific advancements, as well as philosophical and spiritual thinking and awakening, Bengal led the way," PM Modi said at a rally in Malda district, where the majority of voters are Muslims.

"However, the Left Front and the present TMC regime robbed Bengal of its greatness on the global stage and lowered its dignity and prestige in the eyes of the world. Only scams worth thousands of crores are flourishing in Bengal under TMC rule," PM Modi said.

"Not a brick is laid in Bengal without money changing hands. Corruption has become synonymous with the state. They (TMC) did not even spare farmers. They played with the future of the state's youth and have now left 26,000 families jobless. They are facing the burden of unpaid loans that they took to pay the TMC in exchange for these jobs," PM Modi said.

Trinamool's "Fact-Check"

The Trinamool said the BJP government has withheld funds worth Rs 1.6 lakh crore under various heads for Bengal. This was in response to PM Modi's comment that only the BJP is working for Bengal's development.

On PM Modi's comment that the Kaushal Vikas Yojana and the Start Up India programme have empowered the youth, the Trinamool claimed the placement rate for the Kaushal Vikas Yojana 2.0 stood at 23 per cent, while for the PMKVY 3.0, it was even lower at 8 per cent.

PM Modi had said in the rally that the Trinamool had not been allowing the Centre to start the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Bengal. The Trinamool, however, claimed 40 per cent funds under this scheme should come from the state.

"Bengal has a better health insurance scheme, Swasthya Sathi. Rs 5 lakh cover, entire amount bourne by the state. Completely paperless, cashless, parents of both spouses covered and free treatment for all in government hospital," the Trinamool said.

PM Modi also slammed the Mamata Banerjee government over crimes against women in Sandeshkhali. The Trinamool shot back, saying the Bengal police arrested the Sandeshkhali accused in 72 hours. "BJP took no action against a BJP MP who sexually assaulted champion women wrestlers..." the Trinamool said.