This Mum Spoofed Beyonce's Baby Photo And It's Taking Over The Internet

As far as spoofs go, mum Sharon Kellaway from Cork, Ireland, couldn't have done a better job hilariously recreating pop singer Beyonce's viral photo introducing month-old twins, daughter Rumi Carter and son Sir Carter, to the world. Standing in her garden, dressed in a veil and baby blanket, her twins in her lap, Ms Kellaway's DIY Beyonce-inspired photoshoot has won major love on social media. Since being posted on July 14 - the same day Queen Bey nearly broke the Internet with her photo - Ms Kellaway's picture has collected over a thousand reactions and almost 500 shares on Facebook."I never thought for a second my spontaneous photo would go viral," Ms Kellaway told NDTV. "I took the photos for the Craic (an Irish colloquialism to denote fun) because Beyonce's photos were just so unrealistic!""It was just random... I have the twins, the blanket and the veil, a few home-grown flowers in the garden... I had what she had, so why not? Thought my friends would get a giggle... didn't expect it to go this far!" Ms Kellaway, 40, told Mirror Online What's more impressive is that it was Ms Kellaway's six-year-old daughter, Megan, who clicked the pictures. "My 6 year old took the photos ... no qualifications and still did a mighty job," she says in another post on Facebook.The pictures have really impressed people on Facebook with many sharing comments on Ms Kellaway's post.Click for more trending news