This Mum Spoofed Beyonce's Baby Photo And It's Taking Over The Internet

"I never thought for a second my spontaneous photo would go viral," Ms Kellaway told NDTV. "I took the photos for the Craic (an Irish colloquialism to denote fun) because Beyonce's photos were just so unrealistic!"
"It was just random... I have the twins, the blanket and the veil, a few home-grown flowers in the garden... I had what she had, so why not? Thought my friends would get a giggle... didn't expect it to go this far!" Ms Kellaway, 40, told Mirror Online.
What's more impressive is that it was Ms Kellaway's six-year-old daughter, Megan, who clicked the pictures. "My 6 year old took the photos ... no qualifications and still did a mighty job," she says in another post on Facebook.
The pictures have really impressed people on Facebook with many sharing comments on Ms Kellaway's post.
Click for more trending news