Slow Clap For Anand Mahindra's Reply To Tweet Suggesting He Buy This Car

It all started when Mr Mahindra tweeted about the Maserati Birdcage, a concept car by Italian design and engineering firm Pininfarina. "That's one cage I wouldn't mind being imprisoned in," the business leader tweeted about five hours before writing this.
That's one cage I wouldn't mind being imprisoned in. Pininfarina sustains its legendary & pathbreaking designs. https://t.co/Q5UNZNK1AN- anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 24, 2017
It was then that someone tweeted Mr Mahindra asking him why he didn't just go ahead and buy the car.
@anandmahindra what stops you from buying it?Go for it.- siddhant khanna (@khanna_siddhant) January 24, 2017
We're sure no one, including the person tweeting the question, expected what was coming next. Here's Mr Mahindra's response:
We bought the company instead...(Pininfarina) https://t.co/beNzPTLN9t- anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 24, 2017
*Mic drop* Cue in the slow clap now.
The person asking the question wasn;t aware, and you may not be either, that Pininfarina was bought by Mahindra Group back in 2015.
Needless to say, Mr Mahindra's excellent reply was a hit on Twitter.
"Such a boss reply," a commenter said on Twitter. "Take a bow sir. One of the finest response I read on Twitter till date," said another. "What an epic 'mic drop' moment, sir," a Twitter user said. "L.E.G.E.N.D.A.R.Y," another user said.
Guess trolls will think twice before making other 'suggestions' to the business mogul after this.