Slow Clap For Anand Mahindra's Reply To Tweet Suggesting He Buy This Car

That's one cage I wouldn't mind being imprisoned in. Pininfarina sustains its legendary & pathbreaking designs. https://t.co/Q5UNZNK1AN - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 24, 2017

@anandmahindra what stops you from buying it?Go for it. - siddhant khanna (@khanna_siddhant) January 24, 2017

We bought the company instead...(Pininfarina) https://t.co/beNzPTLN9t - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 24, 2017

What does a business tycoon do when he sees something he likes? Go out and buy it? Nope, he buys the company that makes it instead. Or so it seems from Mahindra Group's Executive Chairman Anand Mahindra's brilliant Twitter comeback to a query about his shopping habits. Mr Mahindra had the perfect reply when asked about buying a car he had tweeted about. And his tweet is now winning him major love on social media.It all started when Mr Mahindra tweeted about the Maserati Birdcage, a concept car by Italian design and engineering firm Pininfarina. "That's one cage I wouldn't mind being imprisoned in," the business leader tweeted about five hours before writing this.It was then that someone tweeted Mr Mahindra asking him why he didn't just go ahead and buy the car.We're sure no one, including the person tweeting the question, expected what was coming next. Here's Mr Mahindra's response:*Mic drop* Cue in the slow clap now.The person asking the question wasn;t aware, and you may not be either, that Pininfarina was bought by Mahindra Group back in 2015.Needless to say, Mr Mahindra's excellent reply was a hit on Twitter."Such a boss reply," a commenter said on Twitter. "Take a bow sir. One of the finest response I read on Twitter till date," said another. "What an epic 'mic drop' moment, sir," a Twitter user said. "L.E.G.E.N.D.A.R.Y," another user said.Guess trolls will think twice before making other 'suggestions' to the business mogul after this.