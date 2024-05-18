Paris QR Code Entry Sparks Concerns Over Digital Exclusion Ahead Of Olympics

Numerous individuals face the threat of being digitally excluded.

Paris is planning to require visitors and residents to show a QR code on their phones to enter certain parts of the city for the upcoming Olympic games. This has raised concerns about digital exclusion, as not everyone has a smartphone or the ability to use one, according to The Metro.

This is not a new issue. During the pandemic, QR codes were used for things like checking vaccination status and accessing menus at restaurants. This left some people unable to participate in these activities.

The trend of using QR codes and apps is continuing. Many restaurants now use QR codes for menus and ordering, and car parks are moving towards cashless payment systems that require QR codes or apps.

This can be a problem for people who don't have smartphones or who are not comfortable using them. For example, one lady, Linda Raddon, told The Metro that her father cannot order his own repeat prescriptions online because the service is now digital. He also relies on Linda to manage his banking because many local bank branches have closed.

"Fortunately, my dad has a Blue Badge, so he can usually park for free without registering,' says Linda, a later life coach who helps carers of elderly parents craft and enjoy their own happier later lives," she said. "But he doesn't have a smartphone and would struggle to use a parking machine that needed registration and payment details. I can see how this would hinder people's independence-even if you are well enough to drive and go out alone, you can't because of the technology."

As society becomes increasingly reliant on technology, it is important to consider how this can exclude people who are not able to keep up.