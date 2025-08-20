Advertisement

Foreign-Branded Phone Sales In China Dip 13.3% In June

Overall phone sales in China fell 9.3% to 22.598 million units in June, according to the data.

The shipments of foreign-branded phones had slid to 1.971 million units in June. (File)
Beijing:

Sales of foreign-branded phones, including Apple Inc.'s iPhone, declined 31.3% year-on-year in China in June, according to Reuters' calculations based on data released on Wednesday by a government-affiliated research firm.

The shipments of foreign-branded phones had slid to 1.971 million units in June, from 2.869 million handsets the same month a year earlier, calculations based on the data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) showed.

