Video Of Zomato Delivery Agent Riding Harley Davidson Leaves Internet Surprised

Zomato delivery agents often capture the internet's attention with their unique antics. This time, a delivery executive is going viral on social media after he was spotted riding a Harley Davidson for the deliveries. The video, shared on Instagram by user Akshay Shettigar, shows the Zomato delivery agent cruising through the streets on a Harley Davidson X440, a high-end motorcycle priced at over Rs 2.4 lakh. Moreover, the short clip also shows the rider wearing an expensive helmet and gloves while on the road.

"Harley Davidson pe ZOMATO Food Delivery..wait for end," the Instagram user wrote while sharing the video.

Watch the video below:

The clip was shared on the video-sharing platform just a few days back. Since then, it has amassed more than 3.4 million views and over 90,000 likes.

In the comments section, while some users found humour in the situation, others admired the delivery executive for living his dream while also fulfilling his delivery duties. Several users also suggested that the Zomato rider might be promoting the food delivery platform, others believed that the rider could be Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal as he occasionally delivers orders in his free time.

"From the box color and freshness it's just a promoter and not a regular delivery guy," wrote one user. "He worked hard and bought his dream bike," commented another.

"Respect the Bike and his profession. That's all, why he is doing, what he is doing, how is doing! None of it is our concern. That's a beautiful bike, I appreciate it that's all," expressed a third user. "Someone is done with asking money from home. Respect," said another.

"Deepinder Goyal self-delivering after riders went on strike," one user wrote.

"We Indians have every possible way to make foreign brand leaders look down. Be it Rolce Royce or Harley Davidson. I used x440 daily to commute office. You may be the leader, but not here in India," said a user.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time a Zomato delivery executive caught the internet's attention with his unconventional antics. Earlier this month, a Zomato delivery agent went viral for wearing a Swiggy uniform while on the job. In a viral photo, the man was seen riding on his bike with a Zomato food bag strapped to the back but his T-shirt featured a Swiggy logo. The delivery agent was also wearing a green helmet with the Zypp logo. Zypp is an electric vehicle (EV) rental service company.