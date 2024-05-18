Armed Cops Rush To UK University Over Theatre Prop Mistaken For Sword

The swift police response was resolved peacefully.

A large police presence, including armed response units, descended on a Manchester Metropolitan University building yesterday afternoon following a misunderstanding, according to The Manchester Evening News.

The incident stemmed from a student leaving a theatre rehearsal carrying a fake sword. A concerned witness reported the sighting to the police, prompting a swift response.

""Armed officers were called to a building on Grosvenor Street this morning after reports were made of a male with a sword in the city centre. After locating the male, the officers found the sword to be a wooden prop designed for theatrical purposes. The incident has been stood down," a Greater Manchester Police (GMP) spokesperson confirmed to The Manchester Evening News.

This is the scene outside Grosvenor East this afternoon, as armed police have stormed the area. @MENnewsdeskpic.twitter.com/5nIfeN9QzV — Stephen Topping (@stetopping) May 17, 2024

Thankfully, upon arrival, officers quickly determined the wooden sword to be a theatrical prop and the situation a misunderstanding. The issue was resolved peacefully between police and university security staff.

Footage captured by onlookers shows a significant police presence at the scene, which understandably caused some alarm. However, university officials confirmed the incident was a false alarm, and normal operations have resumed.

A recent surge in knife attacks, including a devastating sword attack in London on April 30th that claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy, has reignited concerns about violent crime in the UK. The easy availability of knives and several high-profile incidents, particularly in London, are prompting calls for action. According to police, the man involved in the attack used what appeared to be a Samurai-type sword in the Hainault district. Police had arrested the 36-year-old man using Taser stun weapons and took him into custody.