Woman Body-Shamed For 'Muscular Photo' Responds To Trolls, Says 'I Can't Believe...'

A Delhi-based fitness coach who was trolled online for sharing a muscular photo of herself has responded to bullies with a powerful post. Earlier this week, X user Aanchal shared a series of posts in which she discussed chest exercises that she practised at the gym over time. In her post, she also included the "muscular photo" in question. However, instead of the expected encouragement, she received a barrage of hateful comments. She was brutally trolled and body-shamed on social media with users saying that she "lacked feminine charm".

Now, hitting back on the trolls, Ms Aanchal shared a powerful post on Thursday. She shared two new pictures of herself and said that the "muscular photo" was captured last winter. "I recently got unbelievable hate on X for posting a muscular photo. I wasn't hurt by the hate. The fact that no one read the tweet which was filled with immense knowledge disturbed me a bit," the fitness coach wrote.

Speaking of her "muscular photo", Ms Aanchal said that the picture was taken during winter. "I was 6-7 kgs heavier than these pics. I was on a bulk, and I love going on long bulks and you all motivated me to go on a bulk soon again," she wrote.

"I can't believe a girl on a bulk can shatter the ego of thousands and thousands of men. And to the women who trolled me, be better, stop with the pick-me behaviour," she concluded sarcastically.

Since being shared, Ms Aanchal's post has accumulated nearly 180,000 views. In the comments section users were impressed with her comeback.

"They hate you cause they can never be you. I'm proud of the dedication, determination and the hard work you put on yourself. You're a strong, resilient and a beautiful individual and I'm happy for you," wrote one user.

"Some people just don't have appreciation for hard work. You have no need to explain. Take comfort in the fact that most of those haters are likely to be fat and metabolically unhealthy," commented another.

"I find it strange that people would critique you for bulking up - unless they felt insecure. Go for it - it's your body it's your life!" expressed a third user. "It's unfortunate that people overlooked the substance of your message.. Your experience challenges stereotypes & shows the power of breaking norms.. Keep embracing your journey & inspiring others," said another.