Say Goodbye To Belly Fat With These Celebrity Fitness Instructor-Recommended Abs Workout

Reducing belly fat around the abdomen is a common weight-loss goal shared among people worldwide. Even after working very hard on your fitness, losing belly fat in particular can feel impossible at times. In her recent Instagram video, fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala showed a few efficient ab workouts for beginners as well as advanced fitness enthusiasts. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Let's burn that belly fat. Abs workout for all levels—3 sets x 15 reps. Ready? Let's do this!" In the shared video, Yasmin suggested 3 abs workouts for beginners including curl up legs down, reverse curls and crisscross. Next up, she demonstrated a bunch of exercises for people with intermediate-level fitness and lastly shared a workout routine for advanced level. Check out the full video here:

In her previous post, Yasmin Karachiwala shared a video of her using Theraband for doing on-the-go exercises. She said, "Today I want to share with you that one thing that I don't travel without - the theraband. I love travelling with this because A. It is so light. B. It becomes so tiny that it can fit anywhere in your travel bag and C. It enhances resistance, which increases your strength, builds flexibility and also tones your body. Let me show you some exercises that you can do when you are on the go or at home."

Yasmin followed it by showcasing clips of her performing different exercises with a theraband which includes workout routines for shoulder, chest, bicep, abs, leg and more.

In the caption, she wrote, "Introducing you to my favourite travel buddy—Theraband. Follow my full body workout and practice 15 reps and 3 sets for each exercise. Try them out and let me know your progress."

Without further ado, follow Yasmin Karachiwala's workout recommendations and get going on your fitness journey.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.