Watch: Pakistan's Child YouTuber With Over 1 Million Followers Shares Emotional 'Last Vlog'

Shiraz is known for his random videos about his family and daily life.

A young vlogger from Pakistan, whose heartwarming daily life vlogs captured social media's attention in recent months, has left fans heartbroken with a video announcing his departure from YouTube. In his "last vlog" on Wednesday, Mohammad Shiraz, known as the "youngest" vlogger in Pakistan, bid an emotional goodbye to his 1.57 million YouTube followers. The little boy comes from Khaplu, a city in Pakistan that is surrounded by snowy mountains. In his goodbye video, he revealed that his father wants him to prioritise his studies for now instead of vlogging.

Shiraz is known for his random videos about his family, daily life and neighbourhood updates. In his emotional "last" vlog," he explained the break and took his viewers on a tour of his village. He also shared a few fun-filled moments with his younger sister Muskan. In the clip, he said, "Main aaj se vlog nahi banaunga. Mere abbu ne bola hai aap kuch din padhai karo aur video nahi banaao (I will not make vlogs now onwards. My father has asked me to study and not make videos for now)".

Watch the video below:

"Lekin, mujhe vlog banane ka bohat shaukh hai. Isliye, aaj mera aakhri vlog hai. Main kya karun (I love making vlogs. But, this is my last vlog. What should I do?)," Shiraz continued in his video while wiping tears. At the end of the video, the little boy thanked his fans for all the love and asked them to request his father to allow him to make vlogs.

Shiraz's "last vlog" has gone viral on social media, with more than 600,000 views on YouTube. In the comments section, users showered the little boy with love.

"Our love and prayer for you and your family, your father took a good decision for your future may Allah bless you and your family," wrote one user. "Aww will miss you," expressed another.

"Work hard buddy education is necessary it will make you a human being, don't listen to the nonsense of "degree main Kuch Nahi rakkha" just work hard and make vlogs side by side," commented a third user. "Best Wishes for your bright future," wrote another.

Notably, Shiraz joined YouTube in 2022. He shares his daily vlogs on his channel "Shirazi Village Vlogs". His channel bio reads, "Hello, my name is Shiraz. I am the youngest YouTuber and vlogger in Pakistan; I share the simple life and experiences of my village. I kindly request you to subscribe to my channel and follow me on Instagram. Thank you".

With over 80 videos, Shiraz's page is filled with his adventure throughout his village, often with his younger sister Mushkan by his side. In March, the little boy even received the "first reward" of his life - the YouTube silver play button.