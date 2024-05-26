Pakistan Child YouTuber's Channel Gets New Host As He Focuses On Studies

Shiraz's sister has come to make up for his absence.

A young vlogger from Pakistan, whose heartwarming daily life vlogs captured social media's attention in recent months, had left fans heartbroken with a video announcing his departure from YouTube. Mohammad Shiraz, a six-year-old boy, known as the "youngest" vlogger in Pakistan, bid an emotional goodbye to his 1.57 million YouTube followers a few days ago. His father Mohammad Taqi said that the fame the young boy got online started to affect Shiraz's life, which is why he decided to prioritise his son's health and childhood over stardom. Now, his younger sister has come to make up for his absence. This has left fans overjoyed.

Muskan replaced her brother on the popular Shirazi Village Vlogs YouTube channel. On May 24, Muskan made her debut on the channel with the release of her first solo video, "Muskan Ki Gulo Molo." In the short video, Muskaan could be seen introducing herself to her fans and displaying her village, Khaplu. She was also seen playing with a baby goat nearby and interacting with a few of her friends.

Meanwhile, Shiraz is known for his random videos about his family, daily life and neighbourhood updates. In his emotional "last" vlog," he explained the break and took his viewers on a tour of his village. He also shared a few fun-filled moments with Muskan. In the clip, he said, "Main aaj se vlog nahi banaunga. Mere abbu ne bola hai aap kuch din padhai karo aur video nahi banaao (I will not make vlogs now onwards. My father has asked me to study and not make videos for now)".

His father, Mr Taqi later explained,"Shiraz had a simple life, he used to speak to people nicely. But the fame had its side effects. He stopped talking to people nicely, or mingling with them. So, I thought I should bring back that old Shiraz."

"The second reason was he was losing interest in studies," he added. Shiraz's father, however, said he is grateful Allah blessed his son and he received so much love online. Mr Taqi has received praise online for choosing his son's health over fame and money.

