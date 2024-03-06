Pakistani Child Vlogger Goes Viral, Scores YouTube Silver Play Button

Mohammad Shiraz comes from Khaplu, a beautiful city in Pakistan's northern Gilgit-Baltistan region.

A child vlogger from Pakistan, whose charming personality and way with words captured social media's attention a few weeks ago, has been awarded the YouTube silver play button.

Mohammad Shiraz, known as the 'youngest' vlogger in Pakistan, films random videos about his family, daily life, and neighbourhood updates.

Shiraz comes from Khaplu, a beautiful city in Pakistan's northern Gilgit-Baltistan region, surrounded by snowy mountains. He shares his daily vlogs on his channel "Shirazi Village Vlogs." A little girl named Muskan, likely his younger sister, often appears in his videos.

Last week, Shiraz's channel surpassed 100,000 subscribers, earning him the Silver Play Button. He filmed himself unboxing the prize, and the video went viral instantly. Elated, Shiraz couldn't help but scream with excitement. He even noticed a spelling mistake on the button - his channel name was missing an "i"! Shiraz showered the button with kisses and called Muskan over to share the moment.



An Instagram account called 'Niche Lifestyle' shared snippets of the unboxing video. The caption stated that Mohammad Shiraz, Pakistan's 'youngest' vlogger, had received the coveted silver play button from YouTube.

Fans showered Shiraz and Muskan with love in the comments. One individual wrote about loving both Shiraz and his beautiful hometown.

Another called him "the most deserving one," while a third praised his genuine personality.