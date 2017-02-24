Queensland 'Snake Boy' Pulls Out Huge Snake From Car Before School

Highlights 'I've got the head,' Oli Wardrope says in the video The video has collected over 1 lakh views in two days It was uploaded by Yogi McDougall from Queensland

Only days ago, a video of crocodile hunter Steve Irwin's son Robert went viral. The 13-year-old made an appearance on television host Jimmy Fallon's show and was seen holding a giant boa constrictor with much ease. Turns out Robert isn't the only teen who knows his way around slimy creatures. A video shared on Facebook shows Queensland teen, Oli Wardrope, pulling a snake out of a vehicle. He did this right before he left for school. The video has collected over 1 lakh views since being posted on February 22.Uploaded by Yogi McDougall from Queensland, Australia, the video shows the teen lying under a vehicle. You can clearly see him trying to pull the snake out from it. Another man can be seen holding the snake's tail."I've got the head," he says as he tugs at the snake to get it out.He eventually succeeds at the job and puts the snake in a bag held up by an older man. The video makes for quite an interesting watch.(Viewer discretion advised. Video contains some language that is not suitable for children.)"It gave me goose bumps," says one commenter. "Legend! Is this guy related to Steve Irwin or what!" says another.