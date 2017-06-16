Politician Plagiarises 'House of Cards' Speech, Says It Was 'No Mistake' "My objective was not to copy, it was to get the world's attention," Mexican politician Miguel Angel Covarrubias said on Facebook.

La imitacion no es siempre la mejor forma de adulacion. #Tlaxcalapic.twitter.com/WeA6wilGW3 — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) June 14, 2017



A small-town politician in Mexico got a stern warning from one of the most powerful men in American politics - the House of Cards version, anyway - after copying a speech by the series' President Frank Underwood.Miguel Angel Covarrubias, the former mayor of the central town of Texoloc (population 5,000), released a video on Facebook in which he delivers a nearly word-for-word Spanish translation of a presidential speech from the Netflix hit."They say we get the government we deserve," Covarrubias says from behind a presidential-looking desk, the Mexican flag at his side and the iconic House of Cards theme music playing in the background."I believe Mexico deserves something greater...They've criticised me, and yet I've won your trust. I'm ready to work with whomever necessary to accomplish what we want. And I want you and I to do something great, starting right now."The lighting, tone and script are a nearly exact copy of a speech that Underwood - played by Kevin Spacey - gave in ads for the fourth season of the dark but acclaimed political drama."They say we get the leaders we deserve," the Machiavellian president said in the spot."I believe in putting America back on track...I've taken my licks, but I've never taken your support for granted...And I'm willing to work with both sides so that we all get what we want."The similarities did not go unnoticed at Netflix.The US streaming giant posted a video on Twitter featuring Doug Stamper, Underwood's shady adviser and right-hand man."To the people of Mexico: It's not a competition," says Stamper, played by Michael Kelly."You have no idea where people take their inspiration from. Pay attention now," he adds ominously.Covarrubias, 27, was known for being one of Mexico's youngest mayors when he was elected in 2013.But he soon made the wrong kind of headlines when he was arrested in 2014 for allegedly urinating on a public mini-bus while drunk.He left office in January - his mother was elected to replace him - but he is reportedly planning a political comeback.He had a message for Underwood after Netflix took umbrage at his video."My objective was not to copy, it was to get the world's attention," he said on Facebook."Now I have your attention, Frank."