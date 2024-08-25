US Man Builds 54-Story House Of Cards In 8 Hours, Breaks World Record

The Guinness World Records (GWR) official account posted a video of Berg in action

Bryan Berg, an American architect and celebrated card-stacking artist, has achieved a new Guinness World Record that has captivated many. In just 8 hours, Mr Berg constructed a 54-level house of cards, a remarkable feat that required him to use a ladder for the final levels. The Guinness World Records (GWR) official account posted a video of Berg in action. With the timer ticking, Berg carefully assembled the cards, concentrating on building a stable structure.

Under the scrutiny of GWR Adjudicator Thomas Bradford, Mr Berg completed the challenge. He even added a mobile phone on top of the card tower as a finishing touch. GWR's caption read, "Tallest house of cards built in 8 hours! Congratulations to Bryan Berg on his new record and for meeting Honor's challenge to test the lightness and thinness of their HONOR MagicV3!"

See the video here:

According to the GWR website, Berg constructed his impressive card tower without using glue, wiring, or any metal supports. To accomplish this extraordinary feat, he needed the room to be nearly airtight and maintain a high level of humidity to keep the cards stable throughout the process.

Berg is well-acquainted with setting records, having previously achieved the record for the tallest playing card structure multiple times. His current record, standing at 7.86 meters (25 feet 9 inches), has remained unbeaten since 2007. He originally set this record in 1992 and has repeatedly surpassed his achievements since then.

Berg also created the world's largest playing card structure, a replica of three Macau hotels measuring 10.39 meters (34 feet 1 inch) in length, 2.88 meters (9 feet 5 inches) in height, and 3.54 meters (11 feet 7 inches) in width. However, this record was surpassed last year by Arnav Daga from India, whose structure measured 12.21 meters (40 feet) in length, 3.47 meters (11 feet 4 inches) in height, and 5.08 meters (16 feet 8 inches) in width.



