Indore Sets World Record By Planting 11 Lakh Saplings In A Day

Guinness World Record's consultant said that the previous record was held by Assam

Madhya Pradesh's Indore has set a new world record by planting more than 11 lakh saplings within 24 hours. This achievement not only reinforces Indore's reputation as the country's cleanest city but also demonstrates a significant commitment to environmental sustainability.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav received the official certificate from the Guinness Book of World Records.

"Indore is now number one in the world. Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to my brothers and sisters of Indore for creating history on the plantation following our achievements in cleanliness. Thanks to your participation, Indore, the financial capital of Madhya Pradesh and the cleanest city in our country, has set a world record by planting more than 11 lakh saplings in a single day," Chief Minister MohanYadav said in a post on X.

इंदौर अब विश्व में नंबर 1



मेरे इंदौर के भाई-बहनों स्वच्छता के बाद पौधरोपण में इतिहास रचने की आप सभी को अनंत बधाई और शुभकामनाएं। आप सभी की सहभागिता से एक दिन में 11 लाख से अधिक पौधरोपण का विश्व रिकॉर्ड हमारे देश के स्वच्छतम शहर, मध्यप्रदेश की आर्धिक राजधानी इंदौर ने अपने नाम कर… pic.twitter.com/y0vmdq1c5S — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) July 14, 2024

He added, "Inspired by our esteemed Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and with the honourable presence of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah ji, Madhya Pradesh has proudly achieved this remarkable feat, conveying a powerful message of nature conservation and dedicated service to Mother Earth."

Guinness World Record's consultant, Nishchal Barot, told ANI that the previous record was held by Assam, where 926,000 saplings were planted in a single day.

"The title of this Guinness World Record is 'Most trees planted by a team within 24 hours'. We started this record on July 13 at 7:03 pm, and it continued until today at 7:03 pm. The good thing is that Indore broke the old record at 5:00 pm. Assam held the old record for planting 926,000 saplings in 24 hours. The numbers will be released later. However, we have handed the certificate of the new world record to CM Mohan Yadav," he said.

The plantation site, Revati Range, was divided into 9 zones and 100 sub-zones. The mega plantation drive was monitored through 100 cameras, and it took around 46 days for the administration to prepare for this drive.

Earlier on Saturday, Urban Administration Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya addressed a press conference to share information about the upcoming world record and the preparations made for the mega plantation drive on Sunday.

Urban Administration Minister Vijayavargiya and Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava congratulated the citizens, along with BSF soldiers and over 200 social, educational, religious, and business organisations that participated in the plantation drive.

"The vision for planting 11 lakh saplings was conceived on May 27. After 46 days of hard work and a dedicated team, we have reached this significant milestone today," Vijayavargiya said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)