Mohan Yadav On Why His Children Don't Stay At Chief Minister Residence

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is focused on his priorities. So much so, that his three children do not stay with him in the official Chief Minister's bungalow as he says the focus on family might come in the way of his responsibilities and may "dilute it".

Mr Yadav, 49, a first-time Chief Minister, is father to a daughter and two sons.

"My child is studying in Bhopal. He has completed his MBBS course and is now doing his MS. Now you tell me, if he is in this environment won't he be disturbed. So if he has to study properly, he should focus on that," the Chief Minister told NDTV's Editor-in-Chief Sanjay Pugalia in an exclusive interview.

"Earlier, my daughter was doing her MBBS course here in Bhopal. Even then I told her that you have to study in a hostel. The children are also okay with this. I have the satisfaction that there is a positive approach towards this in my family," he underlined.

Asked if he is not being too tough on the family, Mr Yadav said, "We will have to toughen up. When we will understand, the message will percolate down. Our responsibilities might be diluted if we focus only on family. So we have got to save ourselves from that sentiment. The more one grows, the more one should be careful."