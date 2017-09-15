He Tweeted Pic After London Attack, Flooded With Requests From Reporters

Peter Crowley suffered injuries on his head in the explosion at Parsons Green train station

Offbeat | | Updated: September 15, 2017 16:53 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
He Tweeted Pic After London Attack, Flooded With Requests From Reporters

Parsons Green explosion: Peter Crowley was one of the commuters injured in the terror attack

Barely minutes after an explosion was reported in a London Underground train at Parsons Green district line train, photographs and video taken on cell phones by stunned commuters and bystanders started appearing online. On social media, witnesses shared that there was "mass screaming, shouting, stampede and running". Commuters reportedly suffered burns and had charred hair fall off as a result of the explosion that sent a "fireball" down the carriage on the train. At least 18 people were injured in the incident, reported Ambulance London on Twitter.

In the scramble to get first images and witness accounts, journalists monitored social media closely and reached out to people seeking permission to use photos and videos. And while many journalists were considerate about not compromising the safety of commuters and eyewitnesses, the sheer number of requests prompted some backlash.

Peter Crowley, one of the commuters on the train at the time of the incident, posted alarming images of his singed forehead shortly after the explosion.

"Charred head from the fireball at #ParsonsGreen," he wrote on Twitter along with the shocking images.

The four images uploaded by Mr Crowley showed burns on his forehead with the front portion of his hairline charred.
 
After he posted photos of his injury, Mr Crowley's Twitter timeline was flooded with requests from journalists seeking permission to use his photos.
 
Overwhelmed with requests, Mr Crowley tweeted a blanket consent:
 
Which caused some to criticise reporters for not leaving the visibly injured man alone:

 
Between the requests and the criticism, many people (most strangers) also expressed their concern for the victim.

"I was on the phone with my face to the side of what I believe was where the explosion took place," Mr Crowley told the BBC in an interview. "Heard a loud bang...then this fireball above my head has come, singed all my hair."

Watch his first-hand account of the London tube attack below
 
 
 



The explosion at Parsons Green station in west London is being treated as "an act of terror", said Metropolitan Police. The blast took place inside a plastic bucket left in a supermarket bag on the train when it was at the station. The area has been cordoned off and taken over by the Scotland Yard, the British Transport Police and the fire department. Trains in the section have been suspended and passengers evacuated following the incident. Central and Victoria lines of the London Tube have also been affected.

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READDera Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's Hearing In Murder Cases: Security Tightened In Panchkula
Londonterror attackParsons Green Explosion

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
SimranLucknow CentralLogan LuckyIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreAmazon SaleGoogle Pixel 2

................................ Advertisement ................................