He Tweeted Pic After London Attack, Flooded With Requests From Reporters

Parsons Green explosion: Peter Crowley was one of the commuters injured in the terror attack

Chard head from the fireball at #ParsonsGreenpic.twitter.com/9yohdYuHBj — Peter Crowley (@cupid5tunt) September 15, 2017

Mr Crowley, hope you are safe. Are these images of you? Please DM me if you can respond. — Sewell Chan (@sewellchan) September 15, 2017

Hi Peter, is this you? Hope you're okay. I'm from UNILAD and would love to chat. Would you be able to follow and DM me about the incident? — Francesca Donovan (@Francesca_Don) September 15, 2017

Hi Peter, I hope you're okay after this. Could you please give me a follow so I can talk to you about what happened? I'm with @HuffPostUK — Jessica Pitocchi (@JPitocchi) September 15, 2017

Hi, hope you are safe. Could you please follow for DM re: radio interview? Many thanks — Federica Romaniello (@fede_romaniello) September 15, 2017

Hi Peter, sorry to see what's happened to you this morning - are you free to talk? You can send a number in my DMs — Jon Sharman (@Jon_S) September 15, 2017

Peter, sorry to see these pictures. I hope you're ok. Do you mind following me back? — Rohit Kachroo (@RohitKachrooITV) September 15, 2017

Hi Peter, hope you are alright. If you feel up to talking about what happened I can give you a call — Dan O'Donoghue (@DanChronicle) September 15, 2017

Hi peter - so sorry about what's happened to you. Could you follow me so I can message you? — Kate Conway (@C4NewsKate) September 15, 2017

To all who want to use the images they can!! — Peter Crowley (@cupid5tunt) September 15, 2017

Charge the vultures a fortune for your story. Bloody hell. Leave the man alone press!!!! — Evelyn Neill (@TOPTW1T) September 15, 2017

Firstly, Glad your alive mate! Scary stuff.

Secondly, Look at the friggin reporters. At least ask if he's okay first. — Brad Channer (@BradAcceler8me) September 15, 2017

Don't speak to the press mate. Take some time to yourself first. Hope you recover quickly. — Mark B (@MB3649) September 15, 2017