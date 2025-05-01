"UK Must Stand With Our Friends": Indian-Origin MP Condemns Pahalgam Attack

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. UK MP Priti Patel condemned the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, calling for UK support for India and discussing ongoing security partnerships. She raised concerns about the attackers' ties to groups like LeT and their implications on UK security.

Indian-origin UK MP Priti Patel on Thursday condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 people, calling it an "act of terrorism". Speaking at the UK Parliament, Ms Patel urged the Britain government to support India during the difficult times and pressed on working together to tackle the terrorist threats.

"Speaker, my condolences, thoughts and prayers are also with all those affected by this murderous, violent terrorism that has taken place in Pahalgam. And I recognise that for India and the communities in the UK in particular, this has been a really difficult week. This was an act of terrorism and we should call it out for exactly for what it is. And it is part of a long-standing pattern of attacks on civilians, visitors to the region and also minority communities," Ms Patel said.

The MP recalled the India-UK strategic relationship from the New Delhi declaration in 2002 to the UK India 2030 roadmap.

"We have a series of long-standing security and counterterrorism partnerships with India going back to the New Delhi Declaration in 2002 and the India-UK Strategic Partnership in 2016, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership announced in 2022, and the UK India 2030 roadmap agreed under the last government. So, under that, security arrangements have been absolutely watertight, which is why we must always be in lockstep with our friends in India," she said.

Ms Patel questioned the UK government over what information it has on those responsible for carrying out the terrorist attacks.

"Does the government believe the LeT, the terrorist group proscribed in the UK, bears responsibility, or is the government aware of any cross-border links to Pakistan of the perpetrators of this terrorist act? We know the Prime Minister spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, but has the UK provided any specific support in response to this terror attack and taken any practical steps to assist our friends in India?" she questioned.

The Indian-origin MP also pointed out the timing of the attack - when US Vice President JD Vance and his family were on a tour to India.

"Has the Government got a view on whether this is a coincidence or does it demonstrate a pattern of targeted and deliberately timed attacks?" Ms Patel asked.

Ms Patel also raised concerns about the security implications of the attack on the UK, adding that the terrorist group may have been engaged with Hamas.

"Has the government made an assessment of the relationship between groups causing terror and destabilisation in Kashmir and those pursuing violence and terrorism that threaten our interests and global peace and security? Can the minister give an update on the actions being taken to prevent tensions from escalating to communities in the UK, including protections of the High Commission, which has already been mentioned? And will the UK leverage its influence in easing tensions between India and Pakistan?" she questioned.

Pahalgam Terror Attack

Twenty-six people, including one Nepali national, were killed and many others were injured as multiple terrorists descended on Baisaran Valley, known as "Mini Switzerland" - a tourist hotspot with rolling hills and verdant orchards - and opened fire on Tuesday. Eyewitnesses said that as the gunshots rang out, there was panic among the tourists who ran for cover. However, there was no place for them to hide in the wide, open space.

Taking strict action, India decided to suspend the decades-old Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan indefinitely. All Pakistani nationals living in India have also been sent back. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also vowed to "identify, track and punish" every terrorist and their "backers" who were behind the Pahalgam attack.

In retaliation, Pakistan decided to shut its airspace to all flights owned and operated by Indian carriers. New Delhi has also announced a reciprocal move by shutting down its airspace to all Pakistan-owned and operated planes.