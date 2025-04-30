Supreme Court To Hear Petition On Pahalgam Terror Attack Tomorrow

The Supreme Court will hear a petition tomorrow on forming a judicial commission headed by a retired judge of the top court to investigate the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 tourists.

The petition filed by three residents of the Union Territory also requested the Supreme Court to direct the central government to form a special investigation team for ensuring accountability over the terror attack.

The petitioners - Fatesh Kumar Shahu, Mohammad Junaid, and Vicky Kumar - sought a direction to the Centre, Jammu and Kashmir, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to prepare an action plan for ensuring the safety of citizens in tourists areas in the Union Territory.

The petition comes at a time when the Cabinet Committee on Security and other matters met to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack and other critical issues.

India has responded with effective fire to ceasefire violations at the Line of Control (LoC) by Pakistani forces.

The Director General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan also talked over the hotline today to discuss ceasefire violations by Pakistan. Sources said India warned Pakistan against ceasefire violations along the LoC and the International Border.

The army responded swiftly to the ceasefire violation on the night of April 27-28 in areas opposite Kupwara and Poonch districts, officials said.

There has been a rise in ceasefire violations by Pakistan, while the security forces have intensified anti-terror operations in Kashmir valley.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) noted the terror attack came following the successful holding of elections in Jammu and Kashmir and its steady progress towards economic growth and development.

India has taken a raft of measures against Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism, including holding the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance and closing the integrated check post at Attari.

The government has given armed forces complete operational freedom to decide on the response to the Pahalgam terror attack.