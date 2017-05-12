Mysterious Creature Washes Ashore In Indonesia, Turns Water Red

Hulung beach has become a local attraction since the carcass washed up two days ago.

New Delhi:  On May 10, locals at the Hulung Beach in Indonesia found a giant carcass washed up on the shore. According to Beritasatu.com, the beached up carcass was first spotted by Asrul Tuanakota, a local resident of the village. The unusual discovery, especially as the creature started to turn the waters around it red, has attracted scores of locals and marine scientists to the area.
 
 
 


Although initial reports speculated that it could be a giant squid or a sperm whale, Marcus Chua, a museum officer at the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum, told Mashable that the carcass appears to be that of a baleen whale.

According to Detik News, the 15 meters long creature weighs a whopping 35 tons.

Videos of the gigantic creature have found their way to YouTube. Water around it can be seen turning red in the video below:



This is not the first incident of rotting carcasses attracting locals. Earlier this year in February, a huge, hairy creature washed up on a Philippines beach and left locals baffled.

