Mysterious Creature Washes Ashore In Indonesia, Turns Water Red

Although initial reports speculated that it could be a giant squid or a sperm whale, Marcus Chua, a museum officer at the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum, told Mashable that the carcass appears to be that of a baleen whale.
According to Detik News, the 15 meters long creature weighs a whopping 35 tons.
Videos of the gigantic creature have found their way to YouTube. Water around it can be seen turning red in the video below:
This is not the first incident of rotting carcasses attracting locals. Earlier this year in February, a huge, hairy creature washed up on a Philippines beach and left locals baffled.
