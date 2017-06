Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon Go Undercover For Surprise Subway Concert

American singer Miley Cyrus and late night talk show host Jimmy Fallon put on what we can all agree are the worst disguises ever and "surprised" commuters in a New York City subway station with an energetic musical performance. The pair performed country star Dolly Parton's hit song Jolene and Miley's own Party In The USA inside the Rockefeller Center station in Manhattan. A video of the performance has been viewed over 15 million times on Facebook since being posted on Thursday.The 24-year-old singer wore a long black wig, cowboy hat and large sunglasses, while the Tonight Show host wore a light brown wig with hair covering his face.‚Äč

After a performance that fooled absolutely no one, the duo dramatically pulled off their wigs and started singing Party In The USA with the lyrics modified by Miley to Party In The Subway."Hannah Montana trained me to spot Miley no matter what wig she has on! I would have known it was her immediately," joked one person on Facebook, referring to the hit TV show the singer and actor starred in as a child."It was so obvious that that was Miley....it didn't hide her from the disguise at all...but anyway, it was an awesome performance ...what a voice," commented another.The singer was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday.Click for more trending news