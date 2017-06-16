Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon Go Undercover For Surprise Subway Concert

They put on what we can all agree are the worst disguises ever.

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: June 16, 2017 12:43 IST
17 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon Go Undercover For Surprise Subway Concert

The celebrities wore cowboy hats and sunglasses in an attempt to disguise themselves

American singer Miley Cyrus and late night talk show host Jimmy Fallon put on what we can all agree are the worst disguises ever and "surprised" commuters in a New York City subway station with an energetic musical performance. The pair performed country star Dolly Parton's hit song Jolene and Miley's own Party In The USA inside the Rockefeller Center station in Manhattan. A video of the performance has been viewed over 15 million times on Facebook since being posted on Thursday. 

The 24-year-old singer wore a long black wig, cowboy hat and large sunglasses, while the Tonight Show host wore a light brown wig with hair covering his face.

via GIPHY


After a performance that fooled absolutely no one, the duo dramatically pulled off their wigs and started singing Party In The USA with the lyrics modified by Miley to Party In The Subway

Watch the video below:
 
 
 


"Hannah Montana trained me to spot Miley no matter what wig she has on! I would have known it was her immediately," joked one person on Facebook, referring to the hit TV show the singer and actor starred in as a child.

"It was so obvious that that was Miley....it didn't hide her from the disguise at all...but anyway, it was an awesome performance ...what a voice," commented another. 

The singer was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday.

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

17 Shares
ALSO READWith This Move, India Jumped Onto China Bandwagon. Why?
Miley CyrusJimmy FallonNew York CityNew York subway

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreJio Subscriber GrowthNo WhatsApp on These PhonesCars 3

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................