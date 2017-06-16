Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon Go Undercover For Surprise Subway Concert

The 24-year-old singer wore a long black wig, cowboy hat and large sunglasses, while the Tonight Show host wore a light brown wig with hair covering his face.
After a performance that fooled absolutely no one, the duo dramatically pulled off their wigs and started singing Party In The USA with the lyrics modified by Miley to Party In The Subway.
Watch the video below:
"Hannah Montana trained me to spot Miley no matter what wig she has on! I would have known it was her immediately," joked one person on Facebook, referring to the hit TV show the singer and actor starred in as a child.
"It was so obvious that that was Miley....it didn't hide her from the disguise at all...but anyway, it was an awesome performance ...what a voice," commented another.
The singer was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday.
