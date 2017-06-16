Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon Go Undercover For Surprise Subway Concert

American singer Miley Cyrus and late night talk show host Jimmy Fallon put on what we can all agree are the worst disguises ever and "surprised" commuters in a New York City subway station with an energetic musical performance. The pair performed country star Dolly Parton's hit song Jolene and Miley's own Party In The USA inside the Rockefeller Center station in Manhattan. A video of the performance has been viewed over 15 million times on Facebook since being posted on Thursday.The 24-year-old singer wore a long black wig, cowboy hat and large sunglasses, while the Tonight Show host wore a light brown wig with hair covering his face.

