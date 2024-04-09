Soni Razdan Watched The Total Solar Eclipse In New York - With Borrowed Glasses

Image was shared by Soni Razdan. (courtesy: sonirazdan)

Soni Razdan never refrains from sharing the little joys of life with her Instagram family. On Monday, the veteran actress was in New York City, where she witnessed the rare total solar eclipse. The star shared a photo and a video from the Big Apple. In the video, we can see people gathered on the street capturing the moment on their mobile phones. Following that, there is a picture of Soni posing alongside two girls. Sharing the story behind the photo, Soni wrote, “Whoa! Today was eclipse day …. What you see is everyone looking at it …. Thanks to the lovely girls who lent us their special glasses so we could catch some of it too. I must say it was stunning. An orange slice of moon in a dark dark sky …. Which I suppose was really an orange slice of sun!”

Take a look at Soni Razdan's post below:

Soni Razdan is the mother of superstar Alia Bhatt. A few weeks ago, Alia celebrated her 31st birthday. To mark the special day Soni shared a carousel of her daughter's pictures on Instagram. In her wish, Soni used the lines from Elizabeth Barrett Browning's sonnet and said, “How much do I love thee? Let me count the ways …If I did, I know the words. Would quite run off the page. So let me just say it simply then. Happy Birthday my darling I love you more than you will ever know.” Responding to the post, Alia wrote, “Happy birthday mama,” accompanied by black heart emojis.

Soni Razdan's daughter Alia Bhatt is married to actor Ranbir Kapoor. They have a daughter named Raha. A few months ago, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor appeared on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan Season 8 and talked about her “mini battle” with Soni Razdan over Raha. Neetu said, “At my home, the baby (Raha) is growing. I keep instructing the help to tell her to say 'Papa'. But Soni tells her to say 'Mumma'.” To this, KJo added, “You're having this mini battle.” Click here to read all about it.

On the work front, Soni Razdan was last seen in the 2023 film Pippa. The movie was headlined by Ishaan Khatter.