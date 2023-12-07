Soni Razdan's Christmas Tree Decor Name-Checks Raha And The Rest Of The Family

Soni Razdan shared this image. (courtesy: SoniRazdan)

Veteran actress Soni Razdan's latest post screams Christmas from miles away. She has shared a video of the holiday season decor on Instagram. Of course, there is a Christmas tree adorned with beautiful ornaments. We can see colourful baubles in shades of pink, gold, silver and red. But the red ones are extra special. Why, you ask? The red baubles are customised with the names of the Bhatt and Kapoor family members. Adorable, did we hear? We loved the ornament featuring Raha's name. Sharing the video, Soni Razdan said, “Christmas is coming,” with a Christmas tree, Santa Claus, Christmas island flag and church emojis. Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was the first to drop a comment under the post. She has picked a red heart. Casting director Shanoo Sharma said, “I got these for my fam as well.”

Soni Razdan never misses an opportunity to make her family members feel special. On Shaheen Bhatt's birthday, the actress posted a picture of her daughter with their cat. In her special note, she said, “Happy Birthday to my beauty, my cutie, my sweetie patootie. Not to mention my trip advisor, co-traveller, psychoanalyst/life advice giver, and general advisor of Many Things. Wish you only the best of everything always. God only knows where I'd be without you,” accompanied by a hug, red heart, party popper, clinking glasses, flower and partying face emojis.

On the occasion of Daughter's Day, Soni Razdan wrote a heartwarming note for her children. In the pictures shared by the veteran actress, we can spot Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt. Phew.

“Happy Daughters Day…you make life so wonderful cannot imagine it without you all … Happy sons day too while we're at it because somehow we always miss that one. Blessed to have these wonderful people in my life. Thank you a hundred times for the sheer joy you bring mostly without realising it or probably intending to,” read Soni Razdan's note.

Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan got married in April 1986. They are parents to Alia and Shaheen Bhatt. Pooja and Rahul Bhatt are Mahesh Bhatt's children from his first wife, Loraine Bright (Kiran Bhatt).