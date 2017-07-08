Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron's Bromance Has The Internet Thrilled

"Hey bro, whats up?" #Macron#Trudeau#G20https://t.co/8e826FLChppic.twitter.com/RAmVHJeKej- eikeklapper (@eikeklapper) July 7, 2017
The GIF-able moment came from a video posted on the German cabinet's official Facebook page and was soon all over Twitter. Following at its heel were other photos of the two interacting at the summit.
The bromance continues #Macron#Trudeaupic.twitter.com/rmKhQIfQCx- Ellie Charton (@elliechart) July 7, 2017
We all deserve to be with someone who looks at us the way #Macron and #Trudeau look at each other.- Shawn-Z (@ShawnSRocks) July 7, 2017
#G20HAM#G20Summitpic.twitter.com/PmXrBOeGEJ
me literally any time i see a photo of trudeau & macron together pic.twitter.com/anny5wMdkl- rishi (@rmagia) July 7, 2017
The leaders also tweeted at each other after the meeting:
Touching base with @EmmanuelMacron - we're committed to addressing climate change & increasing trade to benefit people in Canada & France. pic.twitter.com/opVUVCkVtr- Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 7, 2017
.@JustinTrudeau, face nos défis communs je suis trs heureux que nous avancions ensemble avec la mme énergie et envie de faire.- Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 7, 2017
In May this year, Mr Trudeau and Mr Macron had wowed the Internet with their pics during the G7 summit in Sicily.
President #Macron and Prime Minister #Trudeau in Sicily. #lovethesetwo#G7Summit#G7#G7taorminapic.twitter.com/xoFMb8fR2F- Fiona Bateman (@beige_e) May 26, 2017
In the words of Twitter, "It's good to see their bromance live on."
