Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron's Bromance Has The Internet Thrilled

We all deserve to be with someone who looks at us the way #Macron and #Trudeau look at each other.

#G20HAM#G20Summitpic.twitter.com/PmXrBOeGEJ - Shawn-Z (@ShawnSRocks) July 7, 2017

me literally any time i see a photo of trudeau & macron together pic.twitter.com/anny5wMdkl - rishi (@rmagia) July 7, 2017

Touching base with @EmmanuelMacron - we're committed to addressing climate change & increasing trade to benefit people in Canada & France. pic.twitter.com/opVUVCkVtr - Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 7, 2017

.@JustinTrudeau, face nos défis communs je suis trs heureux que nous avancions ensemble avec la mme énergie et envie de faire. - Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 7, 2017

First, there was Barack Obama and Joe Biden. Now, the Internet has found a new political bromance to swoon over - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron. The two world leaders were spotted enjoying a friendly hug and catching up during the annual G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, this week. Their wide smiles at meeting each other did not go unnoticed on social media.The GIF-able moment came from a video posted on the German cabinet's official Facebook page and was soon all over Twitter. Following at its heel were other photos of the two interacting at the summit.The leaders also tweeted at each other after the meeting:In May this year, Mr Trudeau and Mr Macron had wowed the Internet with their pics during the G7 summit in Sicily.In the words of Twitter, "It's good to see their bromance live on."