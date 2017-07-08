Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron's Bromance Has The Internet Thrilled

Justin Trudeau and Emmanuel Macron met at the G20 summit this week

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: July 08, 2017 11:11 IST
60 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron's Bromance Has The Internet Thrilled

The two world leaders also tweeted at each other.

First, there was Barack Obama and Joe Biden. Now, the Internet has found a new political bromance to swoon over - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron. The two world leaders were spotted enjoying a friendly hug and catching up during the annual G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, this week. Their wide smiles at meeting each other did not go unnoticed on social media.
 
The GIF-able moment came from a video posted on the German cabinet's official Facebook page and was soon all over Twitter. Following at its heel were other photos of the two interacting at the summit.
 
The leaders also tweeted at each other after the meeting:
 
In May this year, Mr Trudeau and Mr Macron had wowed the Internet with their pics during the G7 summit in Sicily.
 
In the words of Twitter, "It's good to see their bromance live on."

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

60 Shares
ALSO READ2 Civilians Killed In Pak Firing In Jammu And Kashmir's Poonch
Justin TrudeauEmmanuel MacronTrudeau Macron bromanceG20 summit

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
TransformersMOM Movie ReviewSpiderman Homecoming Movie Review

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................