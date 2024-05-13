Yoga: Here's How Performing Surya Namaskar Daily Can Boost Your Health

Surya Namaskar stimulates the lymphatic system, which plays a crucial role in eliminating toxins

Yoga offers a wide range of benefits, including improved flexibility, strength, balance, cardiovascular health, mental clarity, stress reduction, and emotional well-being. It is practiced by millions of people worldwide as a means of achieving physical fitness, mental peace, and spiritual growth.

Surya Namaskar, also known as Sun Salutation, is a popular sequence of yoga asanas performed in a flowing manner to honour the sun, which is revered as a symbol of vitality and energy in many cultures. It consists of a series of 12 dynamic poses that are performed in a specific sequence, each synchronised with the breath. Read on as we share various ways in which performing Surya Namaskar can boost your health.

Here are 10 benefits of performing Surya Namaskar daily:

1. Improves flexibility

Surya Namaskar involves a sequence of 12 asanas or poses, which stretch and flex various muscles, ligaments, and joints. Regular practice gradually increases flexibility by loosening tight muscles and improving the range of motion in joints.

2. Strengthens muscles

Each asana in Surya Namaskar targets different muscle groups, including the arms, legs, back, and core. The repeated practice of these poses strengthens muscles, promoting better posture, balance, and stability.

3. Enhances cardiovascular health

The dynamic nature of Surya Namaskar elevates heart rate and stimulates blood circulation throughout the body. This cardiovascular workout helps improve heart health, reduces the risk of heart disease, and enhances overall endurance.

4. Aids in weight management

Surya Namaskar is an effective calorie-burning exercise that promotes weight loss and weight management. The continuous flow of movements engages multiple muscle groups, increasing metabolism and burning excess calories.

5. Boosts respiratory health

Coordinated breathing with each movement in Surya Namaskar enhances lung capacity and oxygen intake. This deep breathing technique improves respiratory efficiency, reduces stress, and enhances overall lung function.

6. Balances hormones

The synchronised breathing and movement patterns in Surya Namaskar stimulate the endocrine glands, including the thyroid gland, adrenal glands, and pituitary gland. This helps regulate hormone levels in the body, promoting hormonal balance and overall well-being.

7. Improves digestion

Certain asanas in Surya Namaskar, such as forward bends and twists, massage and stimulate the digestive organs. This aids in better digestion, alleviates constipation, and promotes the elimination of toxins from the body.

8. Increases mental clarity and focus

The meditative aspect of Surya Namaskar calms the mind, reduces stress, and enhances mental clarity and focus. Regular practice fosters mindfulness, improves concentration, and promotes emotional balance.

9. Promotes detoxification

Surya Namaskar stimulates the lymphatic system, which plays a crucial role in eliminating toxins and waste products from the body. The dynamic movements help flush out toxins, promoting detoxification and overall health.

10. Enhances immunity

The combination of physical exercise, deep breathing, and improved circulation in Surya Namaskar strengthens the immune system. Regular practice stimulates the production of white blood cells, enhances the body's defence mechanisms, and helps fight off infections and diseases.

Overall, the holistic practice of Surya Namaskar not only benefits the physical body but also nurtures mental and emotional well-being, leading to improved overall health and vitality.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.