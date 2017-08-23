Justin Trudeau Cuddling Pandas. Now An Utterly, Butterly Bizarre Sculpture

What could be 'butter' than than this?

August 23, 2017
This butter sculpture of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau cuddling two pandas is 'makhan' the Internet so happy

Here's an utterly, butterly bizarre ode to Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that we didn't know the world needed. In 2016, Mr Trudeau was photographed cuddling two admittedly adorable panda cubs. And now, a dairy likeness of the viral picture is up on display at Toronto's Canadian National Exhibition, or CNE. 

Butter sculptures are an annual tradition at the CNE, according to their website. And this year's theme for butter sculptures is "Wild in the 6," featuring the Greater Toronto Area's most memorable animals. The theme, according to BlogTO, is inspired by "infamous Toronto animals that have gone viral, from the PM's photo op with the baby pandas to the elusive High Park capybaras."

Check out the butter sculpture below:
 
According to the Daily Hive, the sculpture is a "collaborative work-in-progress" by artists David Salazar, Olenka Kleban, Laird Henderson and Bailey Henderson.

The panda cubs Mr Trudeau was photographed with last year live at the Toronto Zoo. Their names are Jia Panpan and Jia Yueyue, which mean Canadian Hope and Canadian Joy, respectively.
 
Here's what the Internet thinks of the butter sculpture:
        
After the 18-day fair concludes on September 4th, the unsalted butter used in the sculpture will be composted.

