Gordon Ramsay Is Reviewing Dishes On Twitter. Ready To Be Roasted?

Take a look at some of his most brutally funny replies.
1. Ouch
Who burnt your tablecloth? https://t.co/N3aF8RDqC8- Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 21, 2017
this was my first time making avocado toast. thoughts? @GordonRamsaypic.twitter.com/kVDy3TLcw4- Arona (@aronabagels) February 21, 2017
2. A reply that has earned him 15,000 'likes'
Could you not hear your fire alarm ? https://t.co/FgrSHVX5A2- Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 20, 2017
@GordonRamsay what do you think of my grilled chicken?? pic.twitter.com/ZghKrN88dY- kenz (@kenzeg19) February 20, 2017
3. You can't fault him for his honesty
Looks like toxic scum on a stagnant pool https://t.co/3Rf6s62Rgk- Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 19, 2017
@GordonRamsay pretty sure this is the best poached egg in a noodle soup you will see all day! pic.twitter.com/rzoPjgis7Y- Chris B (@chrisEbon) February 19, 2017
4. At least he said congratulations!
Congratulations I've never seen eggs that dry !!! https://t.co/n7iTL5VwKs- Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 19, 2017
@GordonRamsay slaved over this for hours! How's my dinner looking mr ramsay? pic.twitter.com/a5XilH8YTX- hunter (@hunterburnsred) February 19, 2017
5. He's 'punny' in his own way
There's nothing hummus-er-ous about this sad bowl https://t.co/Q2fSnVxNl1- Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 18, 2017
check out this half eaten bowl of hummus (its my moms first try) @GordonRamsaypic.twitter.com/w31C5uzU3h- holiday refy (@raffypunnyzal) February 18, 2017
6. A reply with over 20,000 retweets
Kitty did you drop it ? https://t.co/nFpqlg0Xh2- Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 15, 2017
@GordonRamsay hi what do you think of my cake I made thanks xo pic.twitter.com/xTnqzSeuYd- kitty (@starkilllerhux) February 15, 2017
7. Double ouch!
This is why I'm not a vegetarian https://t.co/pZObMH0wnb- Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 15, 2017
@GordonRamsay judge my Valentine's Day themed vegetarian sriracha taco I made plz pic.twitter.com/fQEGIlgOxn- Alexis A. (@HeyItsAlexisA) February 15, 2017
8. Told you tact is not one of his stronger suits
I'd rather wait for lunch..... https://t.co/GE9xR6NoAt- Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 18, 2017
@GordonRamsay Breakfast A or Breakfast B? pic.twitter.com/iXGtRMBO1c- Rebecca-Jane Joseph (@nowincolour) February 18, 2017
9. You'll forgive us for not submitting any photos after this reply
Even your spinach is depressing £1.46 was that for the plate ? https://t.co/cQ0Zwt2vDi- Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 19, 2017
Eye big boy, what do you think of our bomblitte (burrito-omelette), only £1.46 per portion @GordonRamsaypic.twitter.com/gYE4ftGJvM- Harvey. (@PerkinHarvey) February 19, 2017
To his credit, Mr Ramsay is not always brutal. Every once in a while, he'll say something sweet and encouraging too, sometimes even including helpful advice. Sample this:
Looks good, 5yr olds don't like lemon peel, next time use a micro plane and lightly zest the top.... https://t.co/7jNFWzaRr2- Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 20, 2017
@GordonRamsay my friend made this cake for her son's birthday. Please rate it. It's a lemon cake with blueberry compote filling pic.twitter.com/EZdm5FgbFz- Josette Medina (@fab_jboogie) February 20, 2017
So what do you think? Are you brave enough to submit photos of your food for reviews?