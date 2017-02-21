Gordon Ramsay Is Reviewing Dishes On Twitter. Ready To Be Roasted?

Chef Gordon Ramsay is revewing dishes on Twitter and it's brutally funny.

Who burnt your tablecloth? https://t.co/N3aF8RDqC8 - Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 21, 2017

this was my first time making avocado toast. thoughts? @GordonRamsaypic.twitter.com/kVDy3TLcw4 - Arona (@aronabagels) February 21, 2017

Could you not hear your fire alarm ? https://t.co/FgrSHVX5A2 - Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 20, 2017

@GordonRamsay what do you think of my grilled chicken?? pic.twitter.com/ZghKrN88dY - kenz (@kenzeg19) February 20, 2017

Looks like toxic scum on a stagnant pool https://t.co/3Rf6s62Rgk - Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 19, 2017

@GordonRamsay pretty sure this is the best poached egg in a noodle soup you will see all day! pic.twitter.com/rzoPjgis7Y - Chris B (@chrisEbon) February 19, 2017

Congratulations I've never seen eggs that dry !!! https://t.co/n7iTL5VwKs - Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 19, 2017

@GordonRamsay slaved over this for hours! How's my dinner looking mr ramsay? pic.twitter.com/a5XilH8YTX - hunter (@hunterburnsred) February 19, 2017

There's nothing hummus-er-ous about this sad bowl https://t.co/Q2fSnVxNl1 - Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 18, 2017

check out this half eaten bowl of hummus (its my moms first try) @GordonRamsaypic.twitter.com/w31C5uzU3h - holiday refy (@raffypunnyzal) February 18, 2017

Kitty did you drop it ? https://t.co/nFpqlg0Xh2 - Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 15, 2017

@GordonRamsay hi what do you think of my cake I made thanks xo pic.twitter.com/xTnqzSeuYd - kitty (@starkilllerhux) February 15, 2017

This is why I'm not a vegetarian https://t.co/pZObMH0wnb - Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 15, 2017

@GordonRamsay judge my Valentine's Day themed vegetarian sriracha taco I made plz pic.twitter.com/fQEGIlgOxn - Alexis A. (@HeyItsAlexisA) February 15, 2017

I'd rather wait for lunch..... https://t.co/GE9xR6NoAt - Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 18, 2017

Even your spinach is depressing £1.46 was that for the plate ? https://t.co/cQ0Zwt2vDi - Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 19, 2017

Eye big boy, what do you think of our bomblitte (burrito-omelette), only £1.46 per portion @GordonRamsaypic.twitter.com/gYE4ftGJvM - Harvey. (@PerkinHarvey) February 19, 2017

Looks good, 5yr olds don't like lemon peel, next time use a micro plane and lightly zest the top.... https://t.co/7jNFWzaRr2 - Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 20, 2017

@GordonRamsay my friend made this cake for her son's birthday. Please rate it. It's a lemon cake with blueberry compote filling pic.twitter.com/EZdm5FgbFz - Josette Medina (@fab_jboogie) February 20, 2017

Chef, restaurateur, television personality - Gordon Ramsay is known for many things. Unfortunately, tact and diplomacy are not those things. Anyone even vaguely familiar with Hell's Kitchen, MasterChef or Kitchen Nightmares will know of his legendary temper and brutal food reviews. Except for MasterChef Junior, where Chef Ramsay is gentle and encouraging, his savage tongue and use of profanity have often been the talking points of his shows. So what happens when amateur chefs and food enthusiasts start tweeting to Mr Ramsay photos of the dishes they cook, asking for his opinion? Well, let's just say that chicken is not the only thing that Mr Ramsay is excellent at roasting.Take a look at some of his most brutally funny replies.1. Ouch2. A reply that has earned him 15,000 'likes'3. You can't fault him for his honesty4. At least he said congratulations!5. He's 'punny' in his own way6. A reply with over 20,000 retweets7. Double ouch!8. Told you tact is not one of his stronger suits9. You'll forgive us for not submitting any photos after this replyTo his credit, Mr Ramsay is not always brutal. Every once in a while, he'll say something sweet and encouraging too, sometimes even including helpful advice. Sample this:So what do you think? Are you brave enough to submit photos of your food for reviews?