Gordon Ramsay Is Reviewing Dishes On Twitter. Ready To Be Roasted?

Offbeat | Updated: February 21, 2017 11:24 IST
Chef Gordon Ramsay is revewing dishes on Twitter and it's brutally funny.

Chef, restaurateur, television personality - Gordon Ramsay is known for many things. Unfortunately, tact and diplomacy are not those things. Anyone even vaguely familiar with Hell's Kitchen, MasterChef or Kitchen Nightmares will know of his legendary temper and brutal food reviews. Except for MasterChef Junior, where Chef Ramsay is gentle and encouraging, his savage tongue and use of profanity have often been the talking points of his shows. So what happens when amateur chefs and food enthusiasts start tweeting to Mr Ramsay photos of the dishes they cook, asking for his opinion? Well, let's just say that chicken is not the only thing that Mr Ramsay is excellent at roasting.

Take a look at some of his most brutally funny replies.

1. Ouch
2. A reply that has earned him 15,000 'likes'
3. You can't fault him for his honesty
4. At least he said congratulations!
5. He's 'punny' in his own way
6. A reply with over 20,000 retweets
7. Double ouch!
8. Told you tact is not one of his stronger suits
9. You'll forgive us for not submitting any photos after this reply
To his credit, Mr Ramsay is not always brutal. Every once in a while, he'll say something sweet and encouraging too, sometimes even including helpful advice. Sample this:
So what do you think? Are you brave enough to submit photos of your food for reviews?
 

