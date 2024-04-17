Ram Navami 2024: Here's Everything To Know About Fasting Rituals And Rules

This year Ram Navami is being celebrated today (April 17).

Ram Navami is a significant Hindu festival celebrated during the auspicious time of Chaitra Navratri. The day marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ram, believed to be the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu, and is revered as the epitome of righteousness, virtue, and compassion. On this day, many devotees perform puja at home and observe fasting (vrat). On this auspicious day, it is customary to rise early, cleanse oneself, and don fresh attire to uphold purity. Rama Navami holds profound significance for Hindus globally, characterized by deep reverence and devout observance.

Do we fast on Ram Navami?

This year Ram Navami is being celebrated today (April 17). The heart of celebration includes fasting, which holds significant importance in the lives of devotees. According to popular legends, fasting during this auspicious occasion is believed to cleanse the mind, body and soul, while also showing devotion to Lord Ram. Generally, devotees observe fasting for the entire day until midnight. The fast is usually broken by consuming sweets and fruits.

On Ram Navami, it is customary to rise early, cleanse oneself, and don fresh attire to uphold purity. Fasting during the festival is not just about abstaining from food. It also entails practising simplicity and austerity. Consumption of non-vegetarian food is strictly prohibited during the Ram Navami fasting.

Ram Navami puja

The festival is marked by special prayers, bhajans (devotional songs), and other rituals, symbolising the celebration of virtue, righteousness, spiritual rejuvenation, unity, and fraternity, fostering peace and harmony.

After tidying the place of worship, one should vow to observe a fast and commence the worship of Lord Ram with the requisite materials. The worship entails the installation of idols of Lord Ram, Mother Sita, Brother Lakshman, and Lord Hanuman, followed by the performance of Shodashopachar puja, incorporating roli, sandalwood, incense, flowers, garlands, perfume, and other offerings.

Basil leaves and lotus flowers are essential in the worship of Lord Ram. During the puja, devotees may choose to recite the Ramcharitmanas, Ramayana, and Ramrakshastotra. The puja concludes with an aarti ceremony for Lord Ram, Mother Sita, and Hanuman ji, followed by the distribution of prasad to all attendees.