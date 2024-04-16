Ram Navami 2024: Know Date, Shubh Muhurat And Puja Vidhi

Ram Navami 2024: This year Ram Navami will be celebrated on Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Ram Navami 2024: The last and ninth day of Chaitra Navratri is celebrated as Ram Navami, marking the birth anniversary of Lord Ram. Ram Navami is one of the most significant Hindu festivals. According to popular legends Lord Rama, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu was born on this day. On this day, many devotees start their day fasting and later in the day conclude it with something light and vegetarian. Navami is the last day of Navratri, and hence it is celebrated with much fervour.

Ram Navami 2024 Date

This year Ram Navami will be celebrated on Wednesday, 17 April 2024. Ram Navami is observed as the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. Lord Rama was the eldest son of King Dashratha, Lord Rama was sent to a 14-year-long exile upon Queen Kaikeyi's insistence. Rama also defeated the demon king Ravana with his army comprising monkeys. Despite the lack of good arms and weapons, Lord Rama was able to take down the mighty army of Lord Ravana. The victory is hailed as the triumph of good over evil. Devotees keep a day-long fast and worship him with all the rituals.

Ram Navami 2024 Timings and Shubh Muhurat

Ram Navami Madhyanha Muhurat: 9:57 AM to 12:31 PM (2 hours, 33 minutes)

Ram Navami Madhyanha Moment: 11:14 AM

Ram Navami Tithi begins at 1:23 PM on April 16

Ram Navami Tithi ends at 3:14 PM on April 17

Ram Navami 2024 Puja Vidhi

The festival is marked by special prayers, bhajans (devotional songs), and other rituals, symbolising the celebration of virtue, righteousness, spiritual rejuvenation, unity, and fraternity, fostering peace and harmony.

Rama Navami holds profound significance for Hindus globally, characterized by deep reverence and devout observance. On this auspicious day, it is customary to rise early, cleanse oneself, and don fresh attire to uphold purity.

After tidying the place of worship, one should vow to observe a fast and commence the worship of Lord Ram with requisite materials. The worship entails the installation of idols of Lord Ram, Mother Sita, Brother Lakshman, and Lord Hanuman, followed by the performance of Shodashopachar puja, incorporating roli, sandalwood, incense, flowers, garlands, perfume, and other offerings.

Basil leaves and lotus flowers are essential in the worship of Lord Ram. During the puja, devotees may choose to recite the Ramcharitmanas, Ramayana, and Ramrakshastotra. The puja concludes with an aarti ceremony for Lord Ram, Mother Sita, and Hanuman ji, followed by the distribution of prasad to all attendees.