Ram Navami 2025: Step-By-Step Instructions To Perform Puja At Home

Ram Navami 2025: The festival of Ram Navami is being celebrated across the country on Sunday (Apr 6) to mark the birth of Lord Ram, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. According to sacred Hindu scriptures, Lord Ram was born to Mother Kaushalya on this day, under the Punarvasu Nakshatra and Cancer Lagna, which is why the day is of great importance to devotees.

Conducting the puja vidhi (worship rituals) at home allows devotees to connect with the higher power in a meaningful way. Follow this step-by-step guide to perform the Ram Navami puja with devotion and sincerity.

Prepartion for Ram Navami Puja

Clean the space: Start off by thoroughly cleaning the worship place where the puja is to be confirmed. A clean space is central to the idea of the Hindu faith when worshipping gods.



Purify yourself: Before starting, take a bath and wear clean clothes to symbolize purity. Sit facing east or north, light the diya with ghee, and ignite the incense to invite divine energy.



Gather puja items: After the space has been purified, gather the puja items such as diya (oil lamp), incense sticks, and a plate of offerings. Keep a small pot of water for rituals and a copy of Ramcharitmanas or Ramayana handy.

Set up the platform: A red cloth placed on a wooden platform, also called chowki, where the idols of pictures of Lord Ram, Maa Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman should be placed.

Ram Navami Puja Vidhi:

Sankalp: Just the way devotees are urged to take a vow before the fasting rituals, they are required to sit in front of the deities and take a sankalp (resolve) by invoking Lord Ram.

Aachaman: Following this, devotees perform the Aachaman by taking a sip of holy water (Ganga water) from their palm. This act purifies both the mind and body.

Offer Panchamrit: Offer Panchamrit (a mixture of milk, curd, honey, ghee, and sugar) to the idol or picture of Lord Rama. After offering, keep it aside to be used as prasad later.

Abhishekam (Bathing the idol): If you have a small metal idol of Lord Rama, you can gently bathe it with water and then with Panchamrit.

Perform aarti: Present the fruits and sweets as bhog (offering). Afterward, perform the aarti with a lit diya, accompanied by the bell's soft chime and Ram bhajan (devotional song).

Chanting: The devotees can chant "Shri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram" or "Siya Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram" to invoke Lord Rama's blessings.

Ram Navami Puja Muhurat:

The auspicious time for Ram Navami in 2025 begins with the Navami Tithi, which begins at 7:26 PM on April 5 and concludes at 7:22 PM on April 6. The midday Muhurta, an ideal time for performing the worship rituals, will occur between 11:08 AM and 1:39 PM, with the most significant moment falling at 12:24 PM.