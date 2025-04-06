Ram Navami 2025: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share

Ram Navami 2025: Ram Navami, the festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ram, is being observed today, i.e April 6, 2025, marking the ninth day of the Chaitra Shukla Paksha. This annual event is celebrated with much enthusiasm and devotion across India, as it holds deep religious significance for Hindus. According to sacred Hindu scriptures, Lord Ram was born to Mother Kaushalya on this day, under the Punarvasu Nakshatra and Cancer Lagna, which is why the day is of great importance to devotees.

To mark this special day, many devotees visit the Ram temple to participate in the birthday celebrations. Devotees also perform puja at home and observe fasting (vrat). According to the Vedic calendar, Ram Navami falls on April 6, with the Navami tithi beginning on April 5 at 7:26 p.m. The auspicious time for puja on April 6 is from 11:08 a.m. to 1:29 p.m., with the exact midday moment of Lord Ram's birth at 12:24 p.m.

On the auspicious occasion, people also like to send wishes and greetings to their loved ones.

On Ram Navami, here's hoping that your heart and home be brightened with divine blessings.

May Lord Rama bless you with peace and virtue. Happy Ram Navami.

On this auspicious occasion of Rama Navami, I wish that the blessings of Lord Rama bring prosperity to your life. Happy Rama Navami!

May Lord Ram bless you with strength to walk the path of dharma and the courage to do what's right. Jai Shri Ram!

On this Ram Navami, I wish that Lord Ram takes all your fear and worries away. Happy Ram Navami!

May you learn from Lord Rama the true meaning of power, patience, and strong will. Happy Ram Navami to you and your family.

On the holy occasion of Rama Navami, I wish that Shri Ram fills your home with happiness, peace and prosperity. Happy Ram Navami!

WHEN Rama is installed in the heart, every thing will be added unto you - fame, fortune, freedom, fullness."

Let the chants of Ram's name fill your home with positivity and harmony.

Let's celebrate the values of Lord Rama—truth, righteousness, and compassion. Sending warm wishes this Ram Navami.

Here are some messages in Hindi:

Mangal Bhawan Amangal Haari,

Dhurvhu sudasrath achar bihari,

Ram Siya Ram Siya Ram,

Jai Jai Ram.

Shubh Rama Navami.

Gunwan Tum Balwan Tum,

Bhakton Ko Dete Ho Vardan Tum

Bhagwan Tum Hanuman Tum,

Mushkil Ko Kardete Aasan Tum

Jai Shree Ram.

Shree Ram ke charan kamal pe sar jhukayen aur jeevan me har khushi paye.

Ramnavmi ki Badhai ho

Bajre ki roti, aam ka achar,

Suraj ki kirne, khushiyo ki bahar,

Chanda ki chandni,apano ka pyar,

Mubarak ho aapko

Ram Navami ka tyohar.

Ram jinka Naam hai, Ayodhya jinka dhaam hai,

Aise Raghunandan ko, Hamara pranam hai

Aapko aur apke parivaar ko Ram Navami ki Hardik shubhkaamnaye.

Jinke man me Shri Ram hai

Bhagya me uske baikunth dham hai

Unke charno me jisne jivan vaar diya

Sansar me uska kalyan hai.

Happy Ram Navami!