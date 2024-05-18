Advertisement
IIT Delhi Launches STEM Mentorship Programme For School Girls

New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has launched the third batch of its STEM Mentorship Programme tailored for high school girls in Classes 9 and 11. The course is designed to inspire and empower young minds to explore careers in STEM disciplines.

The institute shortlisted 100 promising candidates from over 200 nomination applications from various Delhi Government Schools, Kendriya Vidyalaya Schools (Delhi-NCR region), and private schools. The students were selected after a rigorous selection process.

The STEM Mentorship Program will unfold in three comprehensive phases. The “summer phase”, spanning from May 14-24, 2024, will feature a 9-day workshop. Participants will be taught about STEM domains through expert lectures, laboratory demonstrations, and hands-on problem-solving sessions. Additionally, a Maker Space workshop at IIT Delhi will provide students with hands-on experience in DIY projects.

The second phase called “At the School” will be held monthly on Saturdays from July to November 2024. The participants will engage in the Sci-Tech Spins lecture series. The interaction sessions with IIT Delhi students will enrich their learning experience. 

The programme will culminate in the “Winter phase” in January 2025 with lectures on leadership in STEM, entrepreneurship, and interactions with accomplished IIT Delhi alumni.

The first cohort of 10 girls was launched in December 2021, followed by the successful completion of the second batch of 32 schoolgirls in June 2023, under the auspices of the Office of Academic Outreach and New Initiatives, IIT Delhi.

