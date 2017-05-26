5-Year-Old Was Canada's 'PM For A Day.' She Hung Out With Justin Trudeau

What happens when you make a five-year-old the prime minister for a day?

What happens when you make a five-year-old the prime minister for a day? Bella Thompson from Canada's Manitoba could have asked for lots of things we're sure. But this is what she "settled" for: a day with Canada's "Prime Minister for Every Day" Justin Trudeau in his Ottawa office. It involved building a pillow fort. Cue the "Awws."

Bella won a contest held by CBC Kids, which provides educational programming targeted at children in Canada. As her prize, she got to bring her family to Mr Trudeau's office.

CBC Kids shared these sweet pictures, taken by Mr Trudeau's official photographer Adam Scotti, on social media. 
 
 
 
 

The pillow fort got Mr Trudeau's seal of approval:
 

In case you're wondering what Bella's contest-winning entry was, read on to find out: 

"As prime minister, I would make sure everyone has homes and everyone is safe. I would hug everyone. I would make sure animals and the world around us are kept safe. I would make sure every Canadian is healthy. I would show kindness to everyone."

Earlier this month, Mr Trudeau took his 3-year-old son to work, which resulted in these sweet pictures. Last week, he "photobombed" a prom photo shoot while out for a run.

