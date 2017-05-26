5-Year-Old Was Canada's 'PM For A Day.' She Hung Out With Justin Trudeau

Bella won a contest held by CBC Kids, which provides educational programming targeted at children in Canada. As her prize, she got to bring her family to Mr Trudeau's office.
CBC Kids shared these sweet pictures, taken by Mr Trudeau's official photographer Adam Scotti, on social media.
The pillow fort got Mr Trudeau's seal of approval:
We did some redecorating in the office last week - thanks to @CBCKids for bringing Bella & her family to the Hill for the day. https://t.co/ZDGPiIXuyu— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 22, 2017
In case you're wondering what Bella's contest-winning entry was, read on to find out:
"As prime minister, I would make sure everyone has homes and everyone is safe. I would hug everyone. I would make sure animals and the world around us are kept safe. I would make sure every Canadian is healthy. I would show kindness to everyone."
Earlier this month, Mr Trudeau took his 3-year-old son to work, which resulted in these sweet pictures. Last week, he "photobombed" a prom photo shoot while out for a run.
