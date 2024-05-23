On Buddha Purnima, Anand Mahindra Shares 'Tame And Unleash The Tiger' Message

Buddha Purnima is celebrated to mark the birth of Gautam Buddha.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has shared a powerful image on the occasion of Buddha Purnima 2024 today. The photo shows a tiger resting on a statue of Lord Buddha. Buddha Purnima, also known as Vesak or Buddha Jayanti, is a significant and festival that is celebrated across the world. Celebrated on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Vaisakha (usually in April or May), this auspicious occasion commemorates the birth of Prince Siddhartha, who became Gautama Buddha and founded Buddhism.

"When you tame and unleash the tiger within you at the same time," Mr Mahindra said in his post on X.

When you tame & unleash the tiger within you at the same time….#BuddhaPurnimapic.twitter.com/h8fOzvQDfE — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 23, 2024

The message was liked by his followers and other social media users.

"Combine the ferocity of the tiger with the calm of Buddha to navigate life's challenges with grace and power," commented one user. "One the most beautiful picture of Buddha I saw," said another.

"Embrace the duality within. Fierce yet gentle, wild yet disciplined. Balance opposing energies harmoniously. Inner peace arises," a third user said.

Gautama Buddha, according to the Buddhist traditions, was born in 623 BC at Lumbini, the Terai region of Nepal. His life is marked by the journey from a sheltered prince to an enlightened teacher.

Renouncing his royal life in search of truth, Siddhartha attained enlightenment under the Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya, India, after years of meditation. He then spent the rest of his life spreading the principles of compassion, non-violence, and the path to liberation from suffering.

On Buddha Purnima, followers of Buddhism engage in various rituals and practices to honour the Buddha's teachings and legacy.

The day typically begins with a visit to temples and monasteries, where devotees offer prayers, flowers, incense, and candles. These offerings symbolise the transient nature of life and the dedication to follow the path of enlightenment.

Some devotees participate in meditation sessions and listen to sermons on the Buddha's teachings.