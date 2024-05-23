Priyanka Chopra In A Shimmering Black Giorgio Armani Peplum Gown Is Redefining The Meaning Of Timeless Elegance

Priyanka Chopra's Shimmering Peplum Gown Is Redefining Timeless Elegance

It takes a lot to divert attention from the incredibly fashionable red carpet at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2024 but Priyanka Chopra is giving it all she has got. The star has been in Rome, Italy this week to attend the Bulgari 140th anniversary as a global brand ambassador along with fellow ambassadors Anne Hathaway, Shu Qi and Liu Yifei. The Indian actress stole the show from the Cannes Red Carpet by turning the Bulgari event into a parade of sensational style. Her latest was in a gorgeous gown that would make the red carpet look absolutely stunning. Priyanka wore a black gown from Giorgio Armani that featured a column silhouette and length covered with sequins. The narrow straps led to a deep neckline that reached her torso and further led to an exaggerated peplum waist. With a backless detail and length that hit the ankle, she made sure this wasn't your basic black dress. Priyanka paired the look with an intricately cut Bulgari sapphire necklace and ring as well as a bracelet. Her dark tresses were swept to the side in waves and winged out dark eye makeup tied together the chic flair of the look.

Previously, Priyanka made a splash at the event in a black and white gown that featured a voluminous body and off-shoulder detail. Showcasing a bob haircut, she had all eyes on her statement neckpiece. Called the Serpenti Aeterna necklace by Bulgari, it took over 2,800 hours to create and reportedly cost $43 million. Her look overall though, was priceless.

Priyanka's time in Rome has been so fabulous, we almost forgot about Cannes 2024.

