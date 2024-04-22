Video: Woman Forcefully Sits on Man's Lap Inside Delhi Metro, Calls Herself ''Besharam''

Several people asked DMRC and Delhi Police to look into the matter and take action against the woman.

Delhi Metro has become a hotspot of brawls, arguments and fights despite strict warnings from authorities. Videos of people fighting over seats, content creators shooting reels, or unruly travellers behaving inappropriately have become common in the Delhi metro. In a similar incident, a woman was seen sitting on a man's lap inside a crowded Delhi Metro after being unable to find a seat.

The video which has sparked controversy, opens to show a woman wearing a black dress, arguing with fellow commuters over the lack of availability of seats. After no one offers her a seat out of courtesy, she asks a young man to vacate his seat.

After he refuses to do so, she forcefully sits on him while saying, ''Humein kya, hum bhi besharam ban jayenge" (I will also become shameless). Meanwhile, another man sitting next to them is forced to get up to make space for her. She further states, "Humein fark nahi padta, aapko fark padega woh bhi abhi nahi raat ko" (It does not matter to me, It will matter to you, and that too not just now but at night).''She also claimed that she always abides by the rules, questioning, "Why should I break the rules?"

Watch the video here:

The exact date of the footage is not known. Meanwhile, the video has gone viral, with social media users expressing outrage over the woman's act and raising concerns about the behaviour of commuters. Several people asked DMRC and Delhi Police to look into the matter and take action against the woman.

One user wrote, ''This shows need of gender neutral laws and gender neutral approach of police in India.'' Another commented, ''Switch genders and all hell will break loose!''

A third said, ''The point is that men have always allowed women to sit in their seats in public transportation out of respect or care or because of women's biological conditions. But now they want men to provide them convenience at the cost of everything.''

A fourth added, ''Height of indecency. Unbelievable how low women are stopping to these days.''